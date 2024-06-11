[BBC]

We asked you Ross County fans what you thought of Kyle Turner's exit and whether you back Don Cowie in the summer transfer window.

Here's what you had to say:

Anon: I trust Don Cowie's judgement. He has to manage a small group of players with a small budget. He has to use his limited resources to give RCFC the strongest team possible and I'm sure he will.

Anon: Kyle Turner has work to do at Partick Thistle - there was a smug look on his face when he scored that penalty for Raith Rovers to come back against Thistle in the play-offs. He will have to work really hard to get the fans back on his side.

Craig: Turner never got a proper crack at it with County. He looked a good player when given the chance, it's a shame they have let him go. He looked like he could be the Yan Dhanda replacement. Interesting to see who we bring in.

Anon: I think it was a very good idea to let him go although he was a very good player who could have benefitted County.