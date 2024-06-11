'I trust Don Cowie's judgement'
We asked you Ross County fans what you thought of Kyle Turner's exit and whether you back Don Cowie in the summer transfer window.
Here's what you had to say:
Anon: I trust Don Cowie's judgement. He has to manage a small group of players with a small budget. He has to use his limited resources to give RCFC the strongest team possible and I'm sure he will.
Anon: Kyle Turner has work to do at Partick Thistle - there was a smug look on his face when he scored that penalty for Raith Rovers to come back against Thistle in the play-offs. He will have to work really hard to get the fans back on his side.
Craig: Turner never got a proper crack at it with County. He looked a good player when given the chance, it's a shame they have let him go. He looked like he could be the Yan Dhanda replacement. Interesting to see who we bring in.
Anon: I think it was a very good idea to let him go although he was a very good player who could have benefitted County.