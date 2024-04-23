Trust director Boyle to join Kilmarnock board

Long-standing Killie Trust director Martin Boyle is set to join the football club's board.

A lifelong fan, Boyle will replace Cathy Jamieson as the trust's director on the Rugby Park board, permitting it is ratified by trust members.

"The trust has come remarkably far in 20 years through the passion and dedication of our members," Boyle said.

"We are fast approaching 1,600 members and I hope we can continue to grow that number while making the very most of our diverse, passionate fans and members - they are the beating heart of the club.

"It is also an honour to be stepping up to fill the role which has been performed by Cathy for the last six years as our first ever trust director."