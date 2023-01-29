Do you trust Brock Purdy or Jalen Hurts more in their Conference Championship debut?
NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, Mike Garafolo, and Kurt Warner discuss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe, Mike Garafolo, and Kurt Warner discuss San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Xavier McKinney feels the New York Giants are "building something special" after hitting "rock bottom" under Joe Judge in 2021.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL Playoffs AFC Championship game preview and breakdown for the game on Sunday, January 29
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championships, San Francisco at Philadelphia and Cincinnati at Kansas City
Vote in the poll to tell us whether you think the Eagles or 49ers will win the NFC Championship Game?
Three former Washington players are in action during championship Sunday.
LeSean McCoy rips Bengals' Eli Apple (video):
Brock Purdy has taken the NFL by storm, but several young Eagles have their own scouting reports on him. By Dave Zangaro
Which two teams are headed to the Super Bowl?
Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts explain why some players are able to rise to the occasion in big games. By Dave Zangaro
Which teams are heading to Super Bowl LVII? We make our picks.
Which team is winning Sunday's AFC Championship Game showdown between the Bengals and Chiefs? Julian Edelman has revealed his pick, and he explained it on the latest "Pardon My Take" podcast.
Patrick Reed is involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 percent certain" that it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai. His insistence permitted him a favourable drop and spared him a walk back to the tee.
How on earth would Warren Sapp know if the Chicago Bears are trading Justin Fields?
Setting the stage for Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.
Phil Mickelson's attempt at being cheeky backfired a bit Saturday afternoon on social media.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for Max Homa and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman finally acknowledged he's not returning to the NFL, and his reasoning makes perfect sense.
Are you planning on watching Sunday's playoff games? Here is the info you need!
ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay says he thinks the Houston Texans "will do everything they can" to trade with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.
One of the four teams that interviewed former Saints coach Sean Payton recently went in a different direction, with the Panthers hiring Frank Reich. That leaves three teams in the current cycles that could hire him — the Texans, Cardinals, and Broncos. So where will he land? Momentum gradually has been building this week toward [more]