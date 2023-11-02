Should we trust Belichick to rebuild the Patriots' roster? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the New England Patriots limp into Week 9 with a 2-6 record, Bill Belichick's uncertain future has come into focus.

Despite Belichick's reported new contract with the team, it is widely believed Patriots owner Robert Kraft will weigh whether or not to move on from his longtime head coach/general manager this offseason. That could mean a firing, it could mean a trade, or Belichick could simply step down after missing the playoffs for the third time in the last four years.

Regardless of what happens with Belichick, it's clear the Patriots' roster needs an overhaul next spring. Should Kraft and Co. trust Belichick to rebuild the roster for 2024 and beyond? Domonique Foxworth joined a new episode of Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast and shared his take.

"I would. I think the track record speaks for itself," Foxworth said. "I think the points that I've made about him that are not so encouraging, I think are fair. It's human nature when you've had as much success as he's had over the course of his career. However, he's still a great coach and he still has a track record. And I also think one of the most important things about a team is the organizational stability and the culture of an organization. I think they have one of the strongest in football, and Bill understanding what he's still good at and what he might need help on is the hardest part. That's where the arrogance and ego come into play because it seems clear that there are some places where he could use some assistance.

"I wouldn't throw out everything that they've built there, to the point I was making about the way things are done. They've proven they know how to do things, and it's not a fad. It's not like this is the culture of the moment. It's a tried and true, proven culture across many sports for many years, and this organization for decades. You risk throwing that out moving on from Bill, and it's too valuable to get rid of something like that."

