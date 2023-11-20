Truro City did not deserve to progress in FA Trophy, says boss Paul Wotton

Truro City manager Paul Wotton says his side did not deserve to progress in the FA Trophy after their 2-0 second-round loss at Hungerford Town.

Second-half goals from Joe Shepherd and Niiokai Evans were the difference as City's wait for a win goes on - they have not won since 9 September.

"I'm using the word 'disappointed' a little bit too much for my liking at the minute," Wotton told BBC Cornwall.

"I didn't think we particularly deserved anything out of the game."

He added: "There's two huge positives from the game - one it wasn't a league game, and we have another game on Tuesday night which I can't wait for.

"We were never going to win the FA Trophy, we were never going to win the FA Cup, we're out of both now.

"We know where we are, we're OK in the league, we'll be OK, it wasn't a great afternoon for us, but you have disappointments in life and you have to react. It's the only option.

"You can't sit down and sulk about it, you react, and the only way I know how is to work even harder and keep on going."

The match was Truro's first in 11 days after home games in National League South against Dartford and Taunton Town were postponed.

"We looked a bit lethargic, a bit sluggish, we haven't played for a while with last weekend's game being off," Wotton said.

"We're always better when we're game, game, game, game - we get ourselves into a bit of a rhythm, so it's been a little bit disjointed at the minute.

"But it's not a league game, the league's what we're all about. We're in a new league this year which is fantastic for everyone and we've got a big game on Tuesday night away to Weymouth which we can't wait for."