Truro City appoint Askey as new manager

John Askey has guided sides to promotion from both tiers of the National League, as well as managed teams in Leagues One and Two [Colin Bradbury]

Truro City have appointed former Macclesfield Town, York City and Port Vale boss John Askey as their new manager.

The 59-year-old succeeds Paul Wotton, who left the Tinners last month to take on the vacant role at National League South rivals Torquay United.

Askey led Macclesfield to the National League title in 2018 and guided York City to promotion back to the fifth tier two years ago.

Stewart Yetton will stay at the club as assistant manager under Askey, having been Wotton's number two at the club.

"We want to try and write some more history for the football club," Askey told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"The league they're in now is the highest league that they've been in, Truro is the biggest club in Cornwall, and we need to try to move the club forward and get everybody behind us and make Cornwall proud of Truro City.

"That's what everyone's looking forward to now, being back at the ground and it's exciting times, but the most important thing is getting the results on the football pitch and that'll keep everybody together."

City’s football consultant Alex Black said: “John is someone that can bring a clear vision, longevity and a structure for the club moving forward.

“His credentials are fantastic, having managed in the Football League, but in more recent times he got York City promoted out of Step Two – the same league we are in.

“John delivered that from a difficult position and also, he won Step One with Macclesfield on a very limited budget.

"He gives us a good blend of knowledge and experience of the level up in the Football League, but he also has an intimate knowledge of how non-league works."

Askey 'excited' about Truro 'project'

Truro City's new stadium will be operational in time for the start of the season [Colin Bradbury]

Askey still has the core of the squad that helped City finish 16th in their first season back in National League South.

The club is set to move into a new purpose-built stadium in Truro, three years after they left the Cornish city after their ground was sold for redevelopment.

He is also the first manager to be appointed since the club was taken over by the Canadian consortium that also owns the Cornwall rugby league side.

"I was excited about the project ahead," Askey said.

"New owners and it's a new experience for myself - I've not managed in National League South before, so it's something I'm looking forward to.

"I've had in my career six promotions as a player and as a manager and it's not all about having the finances.

"It's about creating a good team spirit and I think getting everybody involved in the football club is really important so that the players feel as though they're playing for someone and the supporters feel as though they're part of it.

"If we can get that right off the pitch, then it's a big help on it."

Askey says his priority over the coming weeks is to strengthen the Truro squad ahead of the forthcoming season, as they aim to establish themselves in the sixth tier.

"We've got a nucleus of 12 players from last season, so we'll be looking to add and try to bring better players in," he said.

"That's always the secret, trying to keep improving, and if we can do that we're looking to do better than they did last season."

Related internet links