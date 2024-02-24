Trump's spokesperson won't say if he will enforce national IVF protections

A spokesperson for Donald Trump refused to answer questions on Friday about the former president's position regarding in vitro fertilization treatments.

In an interview with ABC News, Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt twice declined to say whether Trump would support a national law ensuring all Americans have the right to access IVF treatments.

"I won't get ahead of him on that… he supports the ability of parents and families to conceive through IVF and to bring life into this world," Leavitt told ABC News contributing correspondent Rachael Bade when asked whether Trump would codify such fertility protections if he were to be elected president again.

PHOTO: Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for former President Donald Trump speaks with ABC News, Feb. 23, 2024. (ABC News)

MORE: Trump says he 'strongly' supports IVF after Alabama court ruling

On Tuesday, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled that "unborn children are 'children' … without exception based on developmental stage, physical location, or any other ancillary characteristics."

The unprecedented decision from the court could impact the future of IVF treatments in the state -- and several IVF providers have paused parts of their care to patients for fear of legal risks.

Trump broke his silence earlier Friday, calling on the state legislature "to act quickly to find an immediate solution to preserve the availability of IVF in Alabama."

PHOTO: Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks during a Get Out The Vote rally at Winthrop University, Feb. 23, 2024, in Rock Hill, S.C. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

"We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies not harder, you know that. That includes -- and you saw this was a big deal over the last few days -- that includes supporting the availability of fertility treatments like IVF in every state in America," Trump said at a massive arena rally in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Leavitt reiterated the former president's statements.

"I will not get ahead of the President on that either. Let him speak on that specific moral issue on this front. But he made it very clear today that he wants parents to have the ability to use this to bring their children to term," she said.

Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said Friday she was "working on a solution" with Republican colleagues in the House and Senate to pass legislation that would guard IVF treatments in the state.

Legislature Senator Tim Melson is proposing legislation to protect IVF that would say embryos must be implanted in the uterus to be considered viable.

Another Republican state congressman, Russell Bedsole, told ABC News he's "confident" they will address the issue.

"I am confident a quick solution will occur that will once again ensure that Alabamians will have access to IVF services," said Rep. Russell Bedsole.

Trump's spokesperson won't say if he will enforce national IVF protections originally appeared on abcnews.go.com