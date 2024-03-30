Trumpets are back! Edwin Diaz lights up Citi Field in first Mets appearance since injury

NEW YORK — It was a sight for the beleaguered eyes of Mets fans on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.

In the top of the ninth inning with the Mets trailing by two runs, the return of closer Edwin Diaz and the trumpets of "Narco" provided a much-needed jolt for the team and their fans.

After missing the entire 2023 season due to a right knee injury, Diaz's return was not a save opportunity. He came in with the Mets trailing 7-5, for some work after not pitching since March 24.

Instead, a clean inning would have to do. Diaz finished a scoreless inning with an emphatic strikeout of Brewers rookie Jackson Chourio, stranding Brice Turang at third.

"I got the first three hitters to two strikes and didn't get the strikeout," Diaz said. " I'm a strikeout guy, so I wanted to make sure I struck out one in my first outing, and I got the strikeout, and I was pumped."

For one of the most dominant closers in baseball, who rarely shows any outward anxiety, Diaz admitted there was some nerves after more than a year away from the major-league mound.

"It felt great. I was really happy, a little bit anxious, I can't lie to you guys, but I did my job and got my ninth inning close, losing by one, gave the team a chance to win," Diaz said. "It felt really good. I was really happy to see the crowd. It gave me chills."

Diaz entered the game for a matchup with Rhys Hoskins, who had tormented the Mets in each of the first two games of the series for a variety of reasons. After a late slide on Friday, Hoskins had reached base in each of his first four at-bats on Saturday, including a home run and four RBI against Luis Severino. Yohan Ramirez was ejected after a pitch wandered behind the back of Hoskins in his fourth at-bat of the game.

Diaz proved to be the antidote, inducing a pop-up to the left side of the infield for his first out since October 2022. He picked up another fly ball out from Oliver Dunn before Turang reached third on a single and two stolen bases.

But Diaz was able to shut the door.

New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) warms-up in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Clover Park on March 17, 2024, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

"Everything is normal," Diaz said. "Finally I came back and pitched. The training staff is just really happy. I can't wait to keep helping the team to see if we can win some games."

For the Mets, including first-year manager Carlos Mendoza, Diaz's return is one of the most encouraging signs entering the 2024 season. Back in 2022, Diaz struck out 118 batters across 62 innings, notching 32 saves and posting a 1.31 ERA on his way to the Trevor Hoffman Reliever of the Year award.

The campaign helped earn Diaz a record five-year, $102 million contract in the offseason before last season. But then during the World Baseball Classic, he tore his ACL while celebrating a victory for Puerto Rico.

"I'm pretty sure he was feeling (the emotions) after what he went through last year," Mendoza said. "It was tough, but to have him back and have him pitch again today in front of the home crowd and for him to get that inning in, it was important. I'm pretty sure he's feeling pretty good about that."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Edwin Diaz trumpets song for Mets back after return from injury