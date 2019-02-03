Trump: Tiger Woods played 'fantastically well' on Saturday, will win majors again soon

President Donald Trump praised Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus on Twitter after their round together on Saturday in Florida. (Uri Schanker/GC Images)

President Donald Trump hit the golf course this weekend for the first time in 69 days and was joined by Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, two of the best to ever play the game.

The trio hit the Nicklaus-designed Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida, snapping Trump’s longest streak of not visiting one of his golf resorts since he was elected president — something that can largely be attributed to the partial government shutdown last month.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019





And, in case you were wondering, both Woods and Nicklaus played very well, according to Trump.

Trump praised both of the golf legends on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, letting the world know that Woods shot a 64 and will be “winning majors again” soon.

“Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. “The answer is great! He was long, straight and putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back and will be winning majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack and Tiger like each other.”

Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019





Also, Nicklaus and Woods like each other — if that wasn’t already clear.

Nicklaus, 79, has won 73 times on the PGA Tour. Woods has won 80 times and is still actively competing on Tour, chasing Sam Snead’s record 82 wins. The 43-year-old famously won the Tour Championship last season, which marked his first tournament win since 2013. He has played once on Tour this year, finishing tied for 20th at the Farmers Insurance Open last month at Torrey Pines.

Despite his criticism of President Barack Obama for playing too much golf, and saying that he wouldn’t have the time to play, golf has been perhaps the most consistent part of Trump’s presidency so far. He has played a round on average every 5.4 days while he has been president, and even played golf for 10 straight days in August 2018. Obama, by comparison, averaged a round every 8.8 days.

