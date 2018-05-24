Trump supports new NFL anthem policy, opposes players staying in locker room

President Trump has weighed in on the NFL’s new national anthem policy, saying the owners took a step in the right direction — but warning that the rule allowing players to remain in the locker room could be problematic.

“I think that’s good,” Trump said on Fox and Friends. “I don’t think people should be staying in locker rooms, but still I think it’s good. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn’t be playing, you shouldn’t be there, maybe you shouldn’t be in the country. You have to stand proudly for the national anthem and the NFL owners did the right thing if that’s what they’ve done.”

Trump said he doesn’t think he deserves to be seen as the person who made the new policy happen, saying instead that he just highlighted something that a lot of Americans cared about.

“I think the people pushed it forward,” Trump said. “This was not me. I brought it out. I think the people pushed it forward. This country’s very smart. We have very smart people. That’s something ideally could have been taken when it first started, it would have been a lot easier. But if they did that, they’re doing the right thing.”

The NFL has, in the past, allowed players to choose for themselves whether to stand for the anthem. Starting this year, players must stand if they are on the field, but they can choose not to be on the field during the anthem.