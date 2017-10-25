Trump supporter recognizes Maxwell, denies him service in hometown restaurant

Backlash from Bruce Maxwell's protest late in the Major League Baseball regular season has followed him to his hometown.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Oakland A's catcher said he was recognized by a Huntsville, AL waiter while grabbing lunch and was denied service.

"He was like, 'you're the guy who took the knee? I voted for Trump and I stand for everything he stands for.'"

Maxwell said he responded with surprise and that his friend, a local councilman, shared some words with the restaurant's manager who assigned them a different server.

"Unless you're subject to it, you won't understand it. You won't feel it. It's crazy to talk about it, but it's real. It really is," Maxwell said.

In the same interview, Maxwell said he and former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick -- the athlete credited with beginning the current protest against social injustice and police brutality -- have become good friends.