Trump suffers shock quarter-final loss to Jones
Judd Trump suffered a shock 13-9 loss to Jak Jones in the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Having resumed at 8-8 overnight, world number two Trump once again struggled to find his rhythm in a tactical affair that worked in his opponent’s favour.
Breaks of 87 and 61 helped Jones pull clear at 11-9 and the Welshman sealed a famous victory with a superb run of 106.
Jones will now play seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan or 2015 winner Stuart Bingham in the semi-finals.
More to follow.