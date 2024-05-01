Trump suffers shock quarter-final loss to Jones

Judd Trump suffered a shock 13-9 loss to Jak Jones in the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Having resumed at 8-8 overnight, world number two Trump once again struggled to find his rhythm in a tactical affair that worked in his opponent’s favour.

Breaks of 87 and 61 helped Jones pull clear at 11-9 and the Welshman sealed a famous victory with a superb run of 106.

Jones will now play seven-time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan or 2015 winner Stuart Bingham in the semi-finals.

More to follow.