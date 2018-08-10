Trump Slams NFL Players For Kneeling During National Anthem In Preseason Game

President Donald Trump slammed several NFL players who knelt during preseason games on Thursday.

“The NFL players are at it again,” Trump tweeted Friday morning, suggesting players should just “be happy, be cool!”

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love......

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

.....Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

The Miami Dolphins’ Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson both knelt Thursday night during a preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins’ Robert Quinn raised his fist during the playing of the anthem.

Stills said he and Wilson did not coordinate their protest ahead of Thursday’s game.

“It just happened that way,” Stills said, according to ESPN. “When I’m on a knee, most of the time I’m praying, and thank God for having Albert next to me. Being a part of this protest hasn’t been easy. I thought I was going to be by myself out there. Today I had an angel with me with Albert being out there. I’m grateful he sees what’s happening, and he wants to do something about it as well.”

Story Continues

After the game, Wilson said violent incidents near his hometown of Port St. Lucie, Florida, inspired him to take part in the protest.

“It’s just something that’s been heavy on my heart, heavy on my mind,” he said, according to The Palm Beach Post. “Just two incidents in my city that happened. I’m pretty much the biggest thing in my city, so I have a chance to take a stance on it.”

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick started the peaceful protest against racial inequality in 2016 by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a ban on the kneeling protests in May. The NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed to suspend enforcement of the new rules in July, after The Associated Press reported the Dolphins would suspend players for up to four games for protesting.

This story has been updated.