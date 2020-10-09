Trump slams LeBron James as a ‘hater’ after being an outspoken critic

President Donald Trump labeled NBA star LeBron James a ‘hater’ during a new interview on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

President Donald Trump took aim at LeBron James during a new radio interview.

Read More: LeBron James’ More Than A Vote group brings in over 10,000 poll workers

As a guest on Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, Trump expressed his disapproval of the four-time NBA MVP for his willingness to speak out on social justice issues.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half at Staples Center on February 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) More

“He’s a great basketball player, but people don’t want to see a guy that’s that way. They don’t want to see that. … He’s a hater,” Trump said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “You don’t want to sit down, watch a basketball game, and then watch somebody that hates your guts, okay.”

This was the latest development in the everlasting feud between the POTUS and the debatable NBA GOAT. James has long stood firm against the Trump presidency and the commander-in-chief has never hesitated to issue a response.

Read More: LeBron James’ entertainment brand signs first-look film deal with Universal Pictures

According to theGrio, as the 2020 NBA season resumed in the bubble format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump called players who kneeled disgraceful, adding that he would not support the league with his viewership. James responded, “I really don’t think the basketball community are sad about losing his viewership.”

As far back as 2017, the public discourse between the two highlighted their mutual dislike of each other. theGrio reported as Trump rescinded an invitation from Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors from the White House following their National Championship win, James sent his now-infamous “U bum” tweet at the president, saying his presence disgraced the former honor.

The Los Angeles Laker has not revealed support of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, however, he leads non-partisan voter reform efforts through charitable organizations.

The post Trump slams LeBron James as a ‘hater’ after being an outspoken critic appeared first on TheGrio.