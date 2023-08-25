Trump posts on X for first time in over 2 years

Former President Donald Trump has returned to Twitter — or, more accurately, X, the platform’s new name as of last month — posting on Thursday night for the first time in more than two and a half years.

Trump linked to his website right above the image of his mug shot taken earlier Thursday evening after he turned himself in to Georgia authorities. Trump was indicted last week over his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Also in the post are the words “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Trump earlier posted the photo on his social media network Truth Social.

Trump’s last entry on Twitter was Jan. 8, 2021, when he posted: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”