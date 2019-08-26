Trump to Little League champs: 'See you at the White House!'

France G7 Summit Trump President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is applauding the Louisiana team that claimed its first Little League World Series title, tweeting: "Congratulations to Louisiana's Champions. See you at the White House!"

The team from suburban New Orleans beat Curacao 8-0 to win the title on Sunday.

The champions fought their way back through the losers' bracket, winning six games in eight days. They became the first team to win the Little League World Series after dropping their first game since the tournament expanded in 2001.

Trump is in France for the Group of Seven summit. His tweet was in response to a shout-out from Louisiana Republican Rep. Steve Scalise, who had suggested a trip to the White House might be in order for the team.