Trump lauds DeChambeau’s skill and grit in winning US Open

Former President Trump congratulated golf star Bryson DeChambeau on winning his second U.S. Open title.

“Congratulations to Bryson DeChambeau on his incredible WIN of the United States Open! He showed a toughness and inner strength, matched perfectly with his GREAT Golfing Talent, that can never be denied! Under massive pressure, he pulled off some of the greatest shots ever made, especially his spectacular sand save on the 18th Hole that gave him the Victory,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In a lengthy post, Trump said DeChambeau “will go on to many more Major Championships,” adding that he “is a truly tough competitor, even a nasty one, but he also happens to be a great guy.”

DeChambeau won his second U.S. Open title on Sunday after stealing away the lead from Rory McIlroy, who had a one-point lead until missing a par putt on the 16th hole, according to The Associated Press.

Mcllroy was tied for the lead on the 18th hole but missed a par attempt from inside four feet. On his turn, DeChambeu made an impressive shot from the bunker landing about four feet from the hold before hitting in a par shot that handed him the victory.

Trump, a longtime fan of the sport, also congratulated LIV Golf for signing DeChambeau. The Saudi-backed LIV Golf announced last year it would move its season championship series from Saudi Arabia to Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

“The U.S.A. could not be better represented. Congratulations also to LIV Golf for their genius in signing Bryson and other of the best Golfers in the World. Hopefully Golf will soon come together as one, fully united, which is the way it should be!” Trump wrote.

The Associated Press contributed.

