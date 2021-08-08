Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccine efforts

Daniel Chaitin
·3 min read

Former President Donald Trump estimated up to 100 million people would have died from COVID-19 if it were not for his administration's efforts to spur the development of vaccines.

If not for Operation Warp Speed, which was the name of the Trump administration’s initiative to develop vaccines quickly to protect the public from the coronavirus, Trump said the health crisis death toll would be similar to that of the Spanish Flu pandemic more than a century ago.

"I think if we didn’t come up during the Trump administration with a vaccine you could have 100 million people dead just like you had in 1917. You take the Spanish Flu, 100 million people — up to 100 million people died. I think we’d be in that territory," the former president said in an interview with Fox News host Dan Bongino that aired Saturday night.

NUNES SEES 'CHALLENGE' IN GARLAND ATTEMPTING TO 'BURY' DURHAM REPORT

Estimates of the death toll of the Spanish Flu vary, but some experts put the range somewhere between 50 million and 100 million globally. The worldwide death toll for COVID-19 is roughly 4.3 million, and more than 616,000 in the United States, according to the John Hopkins University tracker.

Within the past couple days, more than 166 million people, or half the population of the United States, got fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease and Prevention. But mutations of COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant, are leading to hotspots across the country, and thus conversations about reimposing restrictions as well as chatter about booster shots.

President Joe Biden suggested his administration needed to start the vaccine process “from scratch," but loyalists argued early Biden vaccination projections merely required the new president to continue at the rate begun by his predecessor.

So far, the three vaccines available in the U.S. have received only emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration, but Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's' chief medical adviser, said last week he hopes Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine receives full approval within the next couple of weeks and alleviate some skepticism among those who have not yet gotten the jab.

Trump said he is a "big fan" of the vaccines, but also expressed support for those people who choose not to get one.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"I think this — I have to be a big vaccine fan, because I’m the one that got it done so quickly. Got it done in less than nine months; it was supposed to take five years. They would have never even gotten it done. So, I’m a big fan," Trump said on Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.

"At the same time, I’m a big fan of our freedoms, and people have to make that choice for themselves, and I would recommend that they get it, and they get it done, and they're being protected. And the vaccines turned out to be a tremendous thing, and I also though feel strongly, there are some people that do not want to do it, and I really believe in somebody’s choice, somebody’s freedom, and that’s the way it is," he added.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Donald Trump, Healthcare, Coronavirus

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin

Original Location: Trump estimates 100 million dead from COVID-19 without his vaccine efforts

Recommended Stories

  • Bidens applaud courage of U.S. Olympic athletes

    President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden applauded U.S. Olympic athletes on Saturday for showing courage under pressure and uniting the country, a day after inviting them to the White House following the Tokyo Games. "It wasn't just your athletic ability, it was your moral courage ... you remind us of what an amazing country we are and you make us look so good as a country," Biden said on a video call with athletes and their family members on Saturday. Biden also praised individual athletes such as American gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from events such as the individual all-around and team all-around citing mental health concerns, but returned to win the bronze medal in beam.

  • US is flying Central Americans to Mexico to deter crossings

    The Biden administration has begun flying Central American families expelled from the United States deep into Mexico as authorities encounter more families and unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border, two American officials said Friday. For years, the U.S. government has intermittently flown deported Mexican migrants back home to make it more difficult to try to cross the border again, but this appears to be the first time it has flown Central Americans to Mexico instead of their home countries. The flights were expected to continue, with plans for Mexico to deport the migrants to their home countries in Central America, the officials said.

  • Trouble at Google's DeepMind and tech workers not going back to the office

    In this week's edition of the Insider Tech newsletter we look at an investigation of a Google VP, tech workers saying no to the office, and more.

  • Big-spending Biden and Democrats steel themselves for debt ceiling fight

    President Joe Biden's expensive infrastructure and social welfare packages are exacerbating the Democrats' challenges with the federal budget deficit and debt limit negotiations as he and congressional allies brace for the 2022 midterm elections.

  • DHS warns of increasing threat of violence from election conspiracies

    The Department of Homeland Security said there's been an uptick in online calls for violence related to election conspiracy theories.Driving the news: "Some conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," per a DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis bulletin first obtained by ABC News.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"Over the last few

  • Trump-appointed DOJ official claimed Chinese thermostats changed votes, reports say

    Jeffrey Clark demanded classified briefing with US director of national intelligence to discuss ‘foreign election interference issues’, newly published email shows

  • Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry a plastic card that critics say looks remarkably similar to Nazi insignia

    One of the Trump card designs features a right-facing eagle, which critics say resembles Adolf Hitler's Reichsadler.

  • Dozens of items given to Trump's State Department are reportedly missing from the agency's gift vault

    At least 20 different types of items went missing during the transition from the Trump to Biden administrations, Politico reported.

  • Homeland Security warns of 'increasing but modest' threat of violence from Trump conspiracy

    The Department of Homeland Security said Friday they have observed "an increasing but modest level of activity online" by people who are calling for violence in response to baseless claims of 2020 election fraud and related to the conspiracy theory that former President Donald Trump will be reinstated. "Some conspiracy theories associated with reinstating former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired outcomes are not realized," according to a DHS Office of Intelligence and Analysis bulletin obtained by ABC News. There is no evidence that shows there was widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Former acting AG Jeffrey Rosen provides 7 hours of testimony before Senate panel investigating election interference

    Rosen's testimony, said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., showed how "close the country came to total catastrophe."

  • Mark Hamill Mockingly Reveals How To Tell If Trump Merchandise Is ‘OFFICAL’ Or Not

    The "Star Wars" actor dinged Donald Trump over his "Third Reich" cards for supporters.

  • White House responds to 9/11 families' request that Biden not attend memorial events

    During a press briefing on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden “remains committed” to the pledge made to families of 9/11 victims to approve the release of documents detailing Saudi Arabia’s role in the attack. The comment came in response to members of the 9/11 community calling on the president not to attend memorial events unless the promise is fulfilled. Psaki did not say if the administration will release the documents.

  • Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are keeping a low profile as they buy up property in Miami's 'Billionaire Bunker.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump remain an influential couple even after their time as advisors in the White House.

  • Cuomo pictured in poolside crisis meeting as majority of New Yorkers demand he go

    More than half of registered voters – 59 per cent – think Cuomo should be impeached

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • US B-52 bombers and gunships sent into action in Afghanistan in attempt to stop Taliban advance on key cities

    The US has deployed B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to stop Taliban insurgents from capturing three key cities

  • Senate Dems rallying behind Biden's $3.5T budget vision

    From Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders on the left to moderate Joe Manchin on the right, numerous Democratic senators have said they'll support a budget resolution outlining the ambitious domestic goals they share with President Joe Biden. None have said they'll oppose the budget measure, which the Senate seems likely to approve after its expected passage of a smaller, bipartisan infrastructure package as soon as Saturday. The backing of every Democrat in the 50-50 Senate, plus the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris, will be needed to approve the budget over likely solid Republican opposition.

  • The cat-loving, beret-wearing Republican who wants to be mayor of New York

    Curtis Sliwa, 67, faces Eric Adams in November’s election. Can the attention-loving founder of the Guardian Angels upset the odds? Curtis Sliwa at home with three of his 15 cats. At 328 sq ft, the Manhattan apartment is about the size of two car parking spaces. Photograph: Ali Smith/The Guardian Curtis Sliwa has a lot of cats. On a recent Tuesday afternoon, there were 16 felines packed into the Manhattan apartment that Sliwa, the Republican candidate for mayor of New York City, shares with his w

  • DeSantis feuds with Biden White House as COVID cases rise

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is feuding with the White House as COVID-19 cases rise

  • China slams US offer of safe havens for Hong Kong residents

    China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday attacked a U.S. offer of temporary refuge for people from Hong Kong as a “vain attempt to stigmatize" the semi-autonomous southern city and China's central government. The statement from the ministry’s office in Hong Kong came hours after President Joe Biden made the offer in response to Beijing’s increasing moves to tighten its control and crush the pro-democracy opposition. Biden signed a memorandum allowing people from Hong Kong currently residing in the United States to live and work in the country for 18 months, in direct response to Hong Kong’s sweeping new national security law and other measures that undercut the rights promised when the former British colony was handed back to China in 1997.