Trump defamation trial live updates: On heels of Iowa victory, Trump arrives at courthouse

Former President Donald Trump is on trial this week in New York City to determine whether he will have to pay former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll additional damages for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her allegations of sexual assault.

Last year, in a separate trial, a jury determined that Trump was liable for sexually assaulting Carroll in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s, and that he defamed her in a 2022 social media post by calling her allegations "a Hoax and a lie" and saying "This woman is not my type!"

Trump has denied all wrongdoing and has said he doesn't know who Carroll is.





Latest Developments





Jan 16, 11:32 AM

Judge explains case to prospective jurors

Judge Kaplan explained the case to prospective jurors, saying, "Ms. Carroll sued Mr. Trump for defamation for certain statements he made" shortly after she publicly accused him of raping her.



"This trial is limited to the issue of the money damages, if any, that Ms. Carroll should receive for those publications. The reason that's so is that the court determined in a previous decision that Mr. Trump is liable," Kaplan said. "It has been determined already that Mr. Trump did sexually assault Ms. Carroll."



To whittle down the jury pool, Kaplan began with this question: "Having heard what you have heard about this case so far, would you be unable to give both sides a fair trial and to decide this case solely on the basis of the evidence you hear during this trial and the instructions I give you?"



Three prospective jurors were immediately excused for signaling they could not be fair.



One woman said she worked for Ivanka Trump's company from 2017 to 2018. "Would that experience have any effect on your ability to be fair and impartial to both sides in this case?" Judge Kaplan asked regarding her connection to Trump's eldest daughter. "No," the woman replied.



After the judge asked if anyone else had worked for Trump or his family, a man indicated he was an officer in the U.S. Navy while Trump was commander in chief. The man said it would have no impact on his ability to be fair.





Jan 16, 11:25 AM

Prospective jurors enter courtroom to begin selection process



As prospective jurors filed into the courtroom for jury selection, Donald Trump surveyed the group. One woman appeared to smile upon recognizing Trump. A man leaned forward and appeared to stare for several seconds.

"You've been summoned for possible service in a civil case," Judge Kaplan said before introducing the plaintiff and defendant. "This case is between a writer, advice columnist E. Jean Carroll, and former President Donald Trump," he said.

Jurors were told the case is expected to last three to five days and that they would sit through Thursday and, if necessary, return on Monday. They were also told they will be anonymous.

"That means neither your names nor the names of the jurors who are ultimately selected will be made public," Judge Kaplan said. He had earlier cited Trump's rhetoric as among the reasons for the anonymous jury.

Jurors will assemble daily at an off-site location and be driven to court under guard, the judge said.

"This is for your own protection. As you may understand, this case has attracted media attention and that's likely to continue," Kaplan said.





Jan 16, 11:18 AM

Layout of courtroom has Trump sitting 2 tables behind Carroll



Unlike courtrooms where the counsel tables are arranged side by side, the counsel tables in the courtroom this morning are arranged behind one another, with Trump and his attorneys seated two tables behind Carroll and her counsel.

Trump appeared to take note of that arrangement when he entered the courtroom.

He appeared to point at Carroll, then he and his team asked a man seated at the table between them to slide over -- possibly to block Trump's view of Carroll, or to provide a better view of the proceedings.





Jan 16, 10:29 AM

Judge again declines to delay trial



On Friday, Judge Kaplan denied a request from Trump's attorneys to postpone the trial for a week so Trump could attend Thursday's funeral of Amalija Knavs, the mother of former first lady Melania Trump, who died last Tuesday after a long health battle.

In court this morning, Trump attorney Alina Habba repeated her request for an adjournment so Trump can attend Knavs' funeral.

"You asked me for a week's adjournment and I denied it," Judge Kaplan said. "The repetition is not accomplishing anything."

The judge said Friday that he would grant a continuance so the trial, which was initially scheduled to conclude this week, would be extended so Trump could testify on Monday, Jan. 22.





Jan 16, 10:14 AM

Defense lodges several objections as court gets underway



"The court has made a number of rulings precluding evidence and argument," said Judge Lewis Kaplan as court got underway, asking each side's lead attorney to affirm that the parties understood the rules.

The defense objected, arguing that the court lacked jurisdiction. Kaplan quickly dispensed with the objection, saying, "Overruled." Kaplan, who has a reputation as a no-nonsense judge, also overruled several other defense objections.

"I do think these are issues that will become an issue on appeal. We still don't know what witnesses are coming in and which aren't," Trump attorney Alina Habba said, before Kaplan interrupted, saying, "Ms. Habba you have had a witness list for months."

Habba pressed on, with Kaplan noting her objections.

"I have heard you, I have considered what you have to say and I have ruled," Judge Kaplan said.





Jan 16, 9:56 AM

Trump seated in courtroom

Donald Trump has taken a seat in court, where jury selection in his defamation trial is scheduled to get underway this morning.



His decision to attend this trial is a clear shift for the former president, whose lawyers portrayed his absence from last year's defamation and battery trial as a service to New York City, saying the city would not have to suffer the "logistical and financial burdens" of Trump's attendance.



Carroll's attorneys, however, pounced on Trump's absence.



"He didn't even bother to show up here in person," attorney Roberta Kaplan told the jury.



Writing on social media last month, Trump blamed his absence at the trial on "not good advice" from his then-lawyer Joe Tacopina.



"I was asked by my lawyer not to attend--'It was beneath me, and they have no case.' That was not good advice," Trump wrote.



Trump attorney Alina Habba is serving as Trump's lead defense attorney for this week's trial.





Jan 16, 10:00 AM

Carroll arrives for trial

E. Jean Carroll has arrived at the courthouse for the first day of the trial.

PHOTO: E. Jean Carroll arrives for her defamation trial against Former President Donald Trump at New York Federal Court on Jan. 16, 2024 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

The former Elle magazine columnist smiled to reporters as she entered court.





Jan 16, 9:58 AM

Trump arrives at courthouse



Following his victory in Iowa, former President Trump landed at 3:30 a.m. in New York and just arrived at his civil defamation trial in lower Manhattan.

Trump is not required to attend the trial, though his decision not to attend last year's defamation and battery trial by the same plaintiff, writer E. Jean Carroll, was mocked by Carroll's attorney.

PHOTO: Former US President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan federal court in New York on Jan. 16, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump's motorcade pulled up to the courthouse this morning at at 8:50 a.m. ET.





Jan 16, 9:07 AM

On heels of Iowa victory, Trump is back on trial



When Donald Trump's federal defamation trial gets underway in lower Manhattan this morning, it will be only about 11 hours since the former president claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses.

The trial is expected to take about a week, which could take Trump right to the doorstep of the New Hampshire Primary, scheduled for next Tuesday.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks at his caucus night event at the Iowa Events Center, Jan. 15, 2024 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The former president did not attend last year's trial, held at the same courthouse, where a New York jury found him liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll and defaming her when he denied her accusation in a 2022 social media post.