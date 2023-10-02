Trump civil fraud case: Former president says 'scam' trial is 'greatest witch hunt ever'

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his trial - BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS

Donald Trump said he is facing “the single greatest witch hunt of all time” as he arrived at court on fraud charges.

He said he was up against a “rogue judge” and a “racist attorney general” in a civil fraud case that could deal a major blow to the former US president’s real estate empire.

“It’s a scam, it’s a sham. Just so you know my financial statements are phenomenal,” he said on the steps of the courthouse.

Mr Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused of inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Letitia James, New York’s attorney general who brought the case, is seeking at least $250 million in penalties and a permanent ban against Trump and his sons, Donald Jr and Eric, from running businesses in New York.

She is also pushing for a five-year restriction on commercial real estate activities by the former president and his flagship Trump Organization.

The trial comes a week after Judge Engoron found Mr Trump liable for fraud. The hearing today will largely concern the penalties he may face.

Follow the latest developments below.

03:27 PM BST

Trump: Don't believe anything you read

Donald Trump has said his contracts include a “buyer beware clause” that warns people “don’t believe anything you read”.

He said outside a Manhattan courthouse: “We have a clause in the contract, it’s like a buyer beware clause, it says when you take a look at the financial statement don’t believe anything you read. This is up front.

“Some people call it a worthless clause because it makes the statement and anything you read of the statement worthless. It says go out and do your own research, go out out and do your own due diligence.

“In fact it’s strong that people read it and they don’t even accept it, they don’t even want it, they don’t even use it. It’s called a disclaimer clause.”

03:19 PM BST

'I got indicted because I ran for office', says Trump

Continuing his speech on the courthouse steps, Donald Trump says the case against him was “fast-tracked” to damage his presidential campaign.

He said: “It’s an attempt to hurt me in an election. It’s never happened before where the president of the United States leaves office and gets indicted.

“And the reason I got indicted is I ran, if I didn’t run I’d be sitting right now in a beach like Biden does every time even those he’s supposed to be working.

“So very simply put it’s witch hunt, it’s a disgrace... this trial was railroaded and fast tracked This trial could have been brought years ago but they waited until I was right in the middle of my campaign.”

03:09 PM BST

Trump: This is election interference

Donald Trump has accused the justice department (DOJ) of “election interference” and claimed today’s fraud case is an attempt to damage his chances against Joe Biden.

He said: “They’ve totally coordinated this in Washington because I’m leading, I’m the leading candidate and I’m leading Biden by ten points. And I’m leading the republicans by 50 and 60 points.

“This has to do with election interference plain and simple. They’re trying to damage me so that I don’t do well as I’m doing in the election.”

03:04 PM BST

Trump: 'My financial statements are phenomenal'

Donald Trump has declared he is facing “the single greatest witch hunt of all time” before his court appearance today.

He said: “We have a rogue judge who rules that properties are worth a tiny fraction one 100th a tiny fraction of what they actually are.

“We have a racist attorney general who’s a horror show, who ran on the basis that she was going to get Trump before she even knew anything about me.

“It’s a scam, it’s a sham. Just so you know my financial statements are phenomenal.”

03:00 PM BST

Pictures: Donald Trump's motorcade and son Eric arrive at court

Motorcades arrive on the day of the start of the trial of former U.S. President Trump, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others - CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

Eric Trump arrives at court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, in New York - Seth Wenig/AP

02:54 PM BST

Trump to 'follow in the footsteps of The Godfather'

Mr Trump will appear in courtroom 300 of the New York State Supreme Court, located near the Brooklyn Bridge in Lower Manhattan, Tony Diver writes.

The walls of the room are adorned with murals depicting the city’s first law courts, established by 17th century Dutch settlers in what was then known as New Amsterdam. Above the judge’s bench are the words: “In God We Trust”.

At 9am local time, lawyers and the court artists were given access to the room, which looks out over Thomas Paine park through the building’s impressive Corinthian columns, completed in 1927.

If he enters the building from its front door, Mr Trump will climb the famous courthouse steps that have featured in The Godfather, Goodfellas and 12 Angry Men.

02:45 PM BST

'Justice will prevail', vows Letitia James

The New York attorney general who brought the fraud case against Donald Trump has said “justice will prevail” as she pledged to prove further claims against the former president.

Letitia James said outside the courthouse: “Donald Trump and the other defendants have committed persistent and repeated fraud. Last week we proved that... today we will prove our other claims.

“My message is simple no matter: how powerful you are, no matter how much money you may think you may have, no one is above the law.”

“The law is both powerful and fragile and today in court we will prove our case... Justice will prevail.”

02:29 PM BST

What other cases is Donald Trump fighting?

Donald Trump has been found by a New York judge to have committed fraud - the latest in an intimidating list of legal issues to beset the former president.

The former president “repeatedly” over-inflated his wealth by as much as $3.6 billion (£3 billion), Judge Arthur Engoron said on Tuesday as he ordered some of Mr Trump’s business licences in the state to be rescinded.

Since leaving office, Mr Trump has been embroiled in a number of cases, both criminal and civil. Several of them will reach the courts next year as he campaigns to return to the White House in 2024.

Read the full story here.

02:07 PM BST

The view from outside the courthouse

It is a cool sunny day in Lower Manhattan and the street outside the courthouse where Donald Trump will face fraud charges today is packed with news crews, protesters and police officers ahead of today’s trial, Tony Diver writes.

Reporters began queuing before 4am, and much of the street surrounding the New York County Supreme Court has been shut off to the public.

Outside, anti-Trump protesters holding placards calling for justice mixed with apparent conspiracy theorists.

Proceedings are set to start at 10am local time.

01:47 PM BST

Donald Trump to appear in court at start of New York fraud trial

Donald Trump is set to appear in court on Monday to face accusations he fraudulently exaggerated the value of his properties, including Trump Tower and his Mar-a-Lago resort, Tony Diver writes.

The former president is reportedly planning to attend the first day of the civil trial in Manhattan, where a judge found he constructed a “fantasy world” of valuations that “can only be considered fraud”.

The ruling may mean that Mr Trump is required to pay millions of dollars in damages to the state of New York and sell off iconic properties including Trump Tower.

Read the full story here.

01:44 PM BST

Trump accuses judge of fraud before court appearance

Donald Trump has hit back at the New York judge who found him liable for fraud, accusing him of being a “Democrat operative” in a series of attacks.

The former president claimed Arthur F. Engoron had understated the value of his Mar-a-Lago Florida estate - one of a series of properties he is said to have inflated in value - and was attempting to interfere in the upcoming election.

He wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Judge Engoron’s Valuation of Mar-a-Lago, the most spectacular property in Palm Beach, Florida, IS FRAUDULENT!

“He should resign from the “Bench” and be sanctioned by the Courts for his abuse of power, and his intentional and criminal interference with the Presidential Election of 2024.

“Likewise, Letitia James should resign for purposeful and criminal Election Interference... Both of these Democrat Operatives are a disgrace to New York, and to the United States of America!”

01:36 PM BST

When is Donald Trump due in court?

The trial is due to begin at 3pm BST (10am ET) today, and will finish at 9:30pm BST (4:30pm ET).

Several witnesses will be called by the judge, including Mr Trump and several of his children, but it is unclear what time they will make an appearance.

01:30 PM BST

Welcome to the live blog

Good afternoon and welcome to today’s live blog.

We’ll be guiding you through all the latest updates as Donald Trump stands trial in New York after being found liable for fraud.