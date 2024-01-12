How Truman Kruckenberg went from being an energetic role player to Gilbert's top scorer

Truman Kruckenberg is the first one to acknowledge a big play or provide moral support when things are not going well on the basketball court.

The Gilbert senior has had a passion for basketball ever since he started shooting baskets in his grandparents' basement when he was little. He loves the game and it shows on the court.

Kruckenberg is always giving high-fives and yelling "Let's go!", or "And-one!" when one of his teammates makes a big play.

“I like to play with my emotion and I like to play with energy," Kruckenberg said. "I’m going to show that on the court.”

Truman Kruckenberg is having a huge senior season for the Gilbert boys basketball team. He has gone from averaging 5.3 points as a junior to 17.4, but it is his energy and ability to do all the little things well that are the most valuable assests to the team.

After establishing himself as a big weapon off the bench as a junior, he has stepped into the leadership role as a senior starter for a Tiger boys basketball team looking to turn the corner after finishing 5-17 in each of the past two seasons.

“He’s really stepped into his leader role as a senior,” said Gilbert guard Brody Hague. “He’s taken control and shown he can really lead the team.”

Kruckenberg showed he had a knack for making big plays last year when he came up huge during Gilbert's first victory of the season. He scored six consecutive points to help the Tigers rally past Boone for a 52-51 victory that snapped an eight-game losing streak.

“Five points quick,” said Gilbert forward Will Hawthorne. “That was really exciting.”

Kruckenberg scored 14 points off the bench in that game. As Gilbert's sixth man, he averaged 5.3 points for the season.

This season Kruckenberg moved into the starting lineup. He has flourished in his new role.

“I honestly didn’t expect to be a starter,” Kruckenberg said. “I didn’t know if that was going to be the right role for me initially, but I feel like I’ve transitioned into it. I’m trying to bring that energy right from the tip.”

Kruckenberg is Gilbert's leading scorer at 17.4 points per game. He is shooting lights out with 59.6% accuracy from the field, 42.9% from 3-point range and 75% from the line.

“He’s been having a great year,” Hawthorne said. “You can always rely on him for a quick bucket.”

But it is not the significant increase in his scoring that stands out most to Gilbert coach B.J. Terrones.

“His ability to lead by example has really helped us out over the years,” Terrones said. “He is always willing to do the hustle plays and things that other people won’t do.”

Kruckenberg is averaging 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 steals. He has taken at least three charges in a game on multiple occasions, and he is constantly putting his body on the line defensively and banging against bigger post players despite being listed at just 6 feet.

“The things he is able to do offensively and defensively, and the spark he’s been able to provide has really helped us out,” Terrones said. “It’s what we need at certain times in the game to get everybody going and playing at their best.”

Kruckenberg admits he is a little surprised by how well he has performed.

“I didn’t really expect it,” Kruckenberg said. “I knew I was going to have to take on a bigger role compared to previous seasons, but I knew we had other members of the team who were returning, and they can put up substantial points and make plays. From a leadership standpoint, being a senior I knew I was going to have to do my part and take a little bit of control. I think I’ve done that so far."

Kruckenberg said he loves getting out in transition.

“He’s always there ready for the pass,” Hague said. “I get a rebound and he’s already halfway down the court and ready for that layup with a wide-open shot on the other end.”

But it is the rest of his game that has shown the most growth.

“I’ve been to attack the basket a lot better and get open off the ball,” Kruckenberg said. “I was usually just a driver, but I feel like I’ve been able to find my openings and my teammates are able to get me the ball.”

His teammates love seeing him get rewarded for all the hard work he has put in to making himself a better player.

“Truman is a great guy,” Hawthorne said. “High energy, loves the game and always full drenched in practice.”

Kruckenberg has also proven to be a very unselfish player.

“He always finds a way to get me the ball,” Hawthorne said. “He has the ability to find other people while making shots for himself as well.”

As well as he has been playing individually, everything Kruckenberg does is about making his team better.

Gilbert is 4-6 after Thursday's 71-46 home victory against Carlisle. The Tigers not only want to finish with a better record than they put together over the past two seasons, they also want to take a big leap and prove they can hang with the best teams in Class 3A.

Truman Kruckenberg provides the Gilbert boys basketball team with strong leadership and energy to go along with his productive scoring.

Kruckenberg is determined to do everything he can to make that happen, so that he can leave the program in a better place than where it was when he joined it.

“I want to see us move up the ladder,” Kruckenberg said. “We’ve competed in pretty much every single game. We’ve just got to finish games and hopefully that will get us toward the top of the Raccoon River Conference.”

