Trumaine Johnson is “week to week” with hamstring injury

As Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson tries to justify the team’s decision to give him a big contract in 2018, he’ll be unable to do so for the foreseeable future.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Adam Gase told reporters on Monday that Johnson is “week to week” with a hamstring injury.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It’s going to be time,” Gase said.

Johnson, who became a free agent after being franchise tagged twice by the Rams, signed a five-year, $72.5 million deal with the Jets. His $11 million salary for 2020 guarantees in March; cutting him next year would result in a $12 million cap charge.

Injuries limited Johnson to 10 games in 2018. He had four interceptions and a forced fumble.