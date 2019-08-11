Trumaine Johnson leaves Jets practice with injured hamstring

The Jets are banking on Trumaine Johnson bouncing back after a mediocre 2018 season and that effort may be complicated by an injury.

Johnson left Sunday’s Jets practice early after injuring his hamstring while making an interception during a drill. Head coach Adam Gase didn’t have an update on Johnson’s outlook after practice.

“Any time that a guy who makes a living running has a hamstring — we’ll just have to see how it goes,” Gase said, via NJ.com.

Johnson is at the top of a thin cornerback group for the Jets, which makes the need for a rebound season and good health all the more important to the team. Darryl Roberts, Brian Poole and undrafted rookie Kyron Brown were the top corners in practice after Johnson’s departure.