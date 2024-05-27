‘Truly one of a kind’: Bill Walton, key member of 1986 Celtics championship team, dies at 71

Bill Walton, an NBA Hall of Famer who played a key role on the 1986 Boston Celtics championship team, died Monday at the age of 71 following a prolonged battle with cancer.

Walton was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver confirmed in a statement.

“Bill Walton was truly one of a kind. As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular-season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships, and a spot on the NBA’s 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams,” Silver said in the statement. “Bill then translated his infectious enthusiasm and love for the game to broadcasting, where he delivered insightful and colorful commentary that entertained generations of basketball fans.”

Walton appeared in 80 games for the Celtics in 1986, winning the 6th Man of the Year award.

Before ending his career in Boston, Walton played for the Portland Trailblazers and the then-San Diego Clippers.

Silver added, “What I will remember most about him was his zest for life. He was a regular presence at league events - always upbeat, smiling ear to ear, and looking to share his wisdom and warmth. I treasured our close friendship, envied his boundless energy, and admired the time he took with every person he encountered.”

Walton leaves behind his wife, Lori, and his sons Adam, Nate, Luke, and Chris.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW