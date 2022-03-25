'I was truly hurt': Seventy-First basketball's Tony Jones relieved of coaching duties

Seventy-First has relieved Tony Jones of his duties as the head boys' basketball coach.

Seventy-First has relieved boys’ basketball coach Tony Jones of his duties after one season on the job.

Jones confirmed the news Wednesday night in a phone conversation with The Fayetteville Observer.

“I was truly hurt by the news this morning that I was relieved of my duties,” Jones said. “I appreciate the opportunity to work at Seventy-First and coach and mentor those guys. I love them to death.”

Exclusive: Relieved of basketball coaching duties, Tony Jones discusses his experience at Seventy-First

Jones went on to say the school’s decision was “unexpected.” He remains a teacher.

Following a 4-6 season in 2021, Jones was hired last April to turn around the Falcons’ storied basketball program.

In his debut season, Jones led the Falcons to United 8 Conference regular-season and tournament titles and an appearance in the state championship for the first time since 2002.

A Cumberland County Schools release about the coaching change sent out Thursday afternoon stated: "This decision was made after (Seventy-First Principal Myron) Williams discovered in the days leading up to and following the championship basketball game that he and Coach Jones did not share the same vision for Seventy-First High School. Jones remains employed as a Physical Education teacher at SFHS."

Seventy-First, which suffered an 83-75 loss to West Charlotte in the NCHSAA 3A state championship, finished the season with a 27-5 record. Jones was named the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year in District 4.

“We are grateful to Mr. Jones for his contributions to the Seventy-First High School boys’ basketball program,” Williams said in a statement.

“While we have made the decision to move in a different direction, this change does not diminish the work that Mr. Jones did to lead the team to win the 3A Regional Championship.”

After six seasons at UNC Pembroke as an assistant coach, including one year as the interim head coach, Jones was offered the opportunity to take over the boys’ basketball program at Seventy-First in April 2021.

Story continues

In his one season as the interim coach at UNCP in 2020, the Fayetteville native led the Braves to their first outright regular-season title in program history.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Seventy-First basketball coach Tony Jones relieved of coaching duties