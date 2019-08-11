Truex's No. 19 fails pre-race inspection, crew member ejected

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 19 Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. That means the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will drop to the rear to make his 500th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start and lose a crew member (race engineer) for the race .

Truex was originally slated to start 15th after Busch Pole Qualifying on Friday at the 2-mile track. Michigan native Brad Keselowski will start on the pole in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford, and Kevin Harvick, in the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford, will also be on the front row.

Other cars starting from the rear include: The Nos. 32 (Corey LaJoie) and 36 (Matt Tifft) for transmission changes and the No. 77 (Garrett Smithley) for a driver change.

The Nos. 3 (Austin Dillon) and 8 (Daniel Hemric) will also start from the rear for having their qualifying times disallowed on Friday.

Today’s race is televised on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET with coverage also on the NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.