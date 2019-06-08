Truex's JGR No. 19 team hit with ejection after inspection failures at Michigan The Joe Gibbs Racing No. 19 Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. has failed pre-qualifying inspection twice at Michigan International Speedway, resulting in the ejection of a crewmember. RELATED: Full schedule for Michigan The violation comes just before Saturday's Busch Pole Qualifying for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at the 2-mile […]

The violation comes just before Saturday’s Busch Pole Qualifying for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM) at the 2-mile track. In addition to the removal of a team engineer, Truex’s No. 19 team will also forfeit 15 minutes of practice time in the series’ next race, scheduled June 23 at Sonoma Raceway.

A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed that Truex’s car passed inspection on its third attempt. Saturday’s session serves as the final inspection before Sunday’s 400-miler, with the field impounded after Saturday qualifying.

