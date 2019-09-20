Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond
Truex, who won the 2019 playoff opener last weekend at Las Vegas, was fastest in Friday’s final practice session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, where he also won the spring race.
Truex’s average lap speed of 121.885 mph was set early in the 50-minute session and remained atop the leaderboard the whole time.
In 27 career Cup starts at Richmond, Truex has one win, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and has won one pole.
“Richmond has been a great track for us the past few years. Obviously getting the win in the spring was huge because it was our first with (Joe Gibbs Racing) and kind of got us going for the rest of the season,” Truex said.
“We just need to keep it up and do all that we can to give ourselves the best chance possible for the rest of the playoffs and not just take it easy.”
Chase Elliott ended up second (119.861 mph) and Daniel Hemric was third (119.268 mph). Denny Hamlin was fourth and Austin Dillon completed the top-five.
Rounding out the top-10 were Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Ryan Newman.
Kyle Larson ended up fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer ended up second and third, respectively, in that category.
1
19
Toyota
61
22.152
121.885
2
9
Chevrolet
53
22.526
0.374
0.374
119.861
3
8
Chevrolet
59
22.638
0.486
0.112
119.268
4
11
Toyota
74
22.649
0.497
0.011
119.211
5
3
Chevrolet
72
22.690
0.538
0.041
118.995
6
4
Ford
70
22.696
0.544
0.006
118.964
7
2
Ford
73
22.701
0.549
0.005
118.937
8
12
Ford
86
22.721
0.569
0.020
118.833
9
18
Toyota
79
22.748
0.596
0.027
118.692
10
6
Ford
76
22.770
0.618
0.022
118.577
11
10
Ford
63
22.80
0.648
0.030
118.421
12
17
Ford
40
22.810
0.658
0.010
118.369
13
34
Ford
52
22.815
0.663
0.005
118.343
14
13
Chevrolet
48
22.822
0.670
0.007
118.307
15
22
Ford
82
22.826
0.674
0.004
118.286
16
20
Toyota
72
22.828
0.676
0.002
118.276
17
14
Ford
70
22.829
0.677
0.001
118.271
18
41
Ford
76
22.835
0.683
0.006
118.240
19
42
Chevrolet
79
22.836
0.684
0.001
118.234
20
37
Chevrolet
44
22.847
0.695
0.011
118.177
21
95
Toyota
87
22.849
0.697
0.002
118.167
22
88
Chevrolet
59
22.853
0.701
0.004
118.146
23
47
Chevrolet
61
22.863
0.711
0.010
118.095
24
21
Ford
76
22.868
0.716
0.005
118.069
25
48
Chevrolet
75
22.868
0.716
0.0
118.069
26
1
Chevrolet
78
22.883
0.731
0.015
117.992
27
24
Chevrolet
54
22.955
0.803
0.072
117.621
28
32
Ford
24
23.087
0.935
0.132
116.949
29
38
Ford
53
23.099
0.947
0.012
116.888
30
36
Ford
53
23.130
0.978
0.031
116.732
31
43
Chevrolet
65
23.175
1.023
0.045
116.505
32
00
Chevrolet
71
23.414
1.262
0.239
115.316
33
51
Chevrolet
27
23.511
1.359
0.097
114.840
34
52
Ford
20
23.756
1.604
0.245
113.655
35
53
Chevrolet
14
23.929
1.777
0.173
112.834