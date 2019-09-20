Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Truex, who won the 2019 playoff opener last weekend at Las Vegas, was fastest in Friday’s final practice session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, where he also won the spring race.

Truex’s average lap speed of 121.885 mph was set early in the 50-minute session and remained atop the leaderboard the whole time.

In 27 career Cup starts at Richmond, Truex has one win, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and has won one pole.

“Richmond has been a great track for us the past few years. Obviously getting the win in the spring was huge because it was our first with (Joe Gibbs Racing) and kind of got us going for the rest of the season,” Truex said.

“We just need to keep it up and do all that we can to give ourselves the best chance possible for the rest of the playoffs and not just take it easy.”

Chase Elliott ended up second (119.861 mph) and Daniel Hemric was third (119.268 mph). Denny Hamlin was fourth and Austin Dillon completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Ryan Newman.

Kyle Larson ended up fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer ended up second and third, respectively, in that category.

1

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr

 

Toyota

61

22.152

 

 

121.885

2

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

53

22.526

0.374

0.374

119.861

3

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

59

22.638

0.486

0.112

119.268

4

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

74

22.649

0.497

0.011

119.211

5

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

72

22.690

0.538

0.041

118.995

6

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

70

22.696

0.544

0.006

118.964

7

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

73

22.701

0.549

0.005

118.937

8

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

86

22.721

0.569

0.020

118.833

9

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

79

22.748

0.596

0.027

118.692

10

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

76

22.770

0.618

0.022

118.577

11

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

63

22.80

0.648

0.030

118.421

12

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

40

22.810

0.658

0.010

118.369

13

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

52

22.815

0.663

0.005

118.343

14

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

48

22.822

0.670

0.007

118.307

15

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

82

22.826

0.674

0.004

118.286

16

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

72

22.828

0.676

0.002

118.276

17

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

70

22.829

0.677

0.001

118.271

18

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

76

22.835

0.683

0.006

118.240

19

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

79

22.836

0.684

0.001

118.234

20

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

44

22.847

0.695

0.011

118.177

21

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

87

22.849

0.697

0.002

118.167

22

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

59

22.853

0.701

0.004

118.146

23

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

61

22.863

0.711

0.010

118.095

24

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

76

22.868

0.716

0.005

118.069

25

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

75

22.868

0.716

0.0

118.069

26

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

78

22.883

0.731

0.015

117.992

27

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

54

22.955

0.803

0.072

117.621

28

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

24

23.087

0.935

0.132

116.949

29

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

53

23.099

0.947

0.012

116.888

30

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

53

23.130

0.978

0.031

116.732

31

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

65

23.175

1.023

0.045

116.505

32

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

71

23.414

1.262

0.239

115.316

33

51

United States
United States

 Austin Theriault 

 

Chevrolet

27

23.511

1.359

0.097

114.840

34

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

20

23.756

1.604

0.245

113.655

35

53

United States
United States

 Spencer Boyd 

 

Chevrolet

14

23.929

1.777

0.173

112.834

