Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond

Truex, who won the 2019 playoff opener last weekend at Las Vegas, was fastest in Friday’s final practice session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, where he also won the spring race.

Truex’s average lap speed of 121.885 mph was set early in the 50-minute session and remained atop the leaderboard the whole time.

In 27 career Cup starts at Richmond, Truex has one win, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and has won one pole.

“Richmond has been a great track for us the past few years. Obviously getting the win in the spring was huge because it was our first with (Joe Gibbs Racing) and kind of got us going for the rest of the season,” Truex said.

“We just need to keep it up and do all that we can to give ourselves the best chance possible for the rest of the playoffs and not just take it easy.”

Chase Elliott ended up second (119.861 mph) and Daniel Hemric was third (119.268 mph). Denny Hamlin was fourth and Austin Dillon completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Ryan Newman.

Kyle Larson ended up fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer ended up second and third, respectively, in that category.

