Truex takes dominant Martinsville NASCAR Cup win for JGR
Martin Truex Jr became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to book his place in the title-deciding final race by dominating at Martinsville for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Truex, who led a crushing 464 laps out of 500, moved into the lead of the race at the 0.5-mile circuit after quick work from the JGR crew at an early caution pitstop allowed the #19 Toyota Camry driver to jump his team-mate, the polesitter Denny Hamlin.
Truex scooped all three stages, fending off a late charge from William Byron to ease to his seventh Cup win of the season and in doing so became the first driver to lockdown a place at the championship race at Homestead next month.
Byron, whose race engineer Chad Knauss has nine victories with former driver Jimmie Johnson at Martinsville, ran side-by-side with playoff hopeful Ryan Blaney for most of the race, finally passing by late-on with a forceful move at Turn 4.
Byron comfortably pulled away from the pack after the move with around 40 laps to go, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver went on to score the equal-best result of his career in the Camaro.
Despite sustaining damage to the rear of his Ford Mustang early-on after a collision in the pitlane with Johnson, Brad Keselowski - who fell out of playoff contention in the last race at Kansas - put on a late-race charge to third for Penske.
Keselowski muscled past Blaney with 20 laps to go, but was too far behind to make inroads into the Truex/Byron breakaway.
Hamlin finished fourth after squeezing reigning Cup champion Joey Logano into the wall on the pit straight, which gave Logano a flat tyre and sent him into a spin.
Although Logano was able to continue, and recover to take eighth, in the pitlane post-race, the two drivers exchanged words, which lead to a scuffle where they had to be pulled apart by team members.
Blaney came home fifth ahead of Kurt Busch, with Kevin Harvick producing a quiet afternoon for Stewart-Haas in seventh.
Harvick now sits 15 points beneath the cutoff bubble, with Logano currently currently occupying the final spot to advance to Homestead in championship contention.
Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman rounded out the top 10, as Kyle Busch suffered mid-race contact with Aric Almirola that ruined his race, and ended Almirola's event.
Almirola was unhappy with Busch regarding the incident, which all caused Johnson to retire, and suggested he would try to make it difficult for the 2015 champion to advance any further in the championship standings.
Busch was classified in 14th place, while Chase Elliott's hopes of making it through to Homestead as a title contender were dented when he suffered rear damage early-on and eventually finished 55 laps down after his Hendrick crew repaired the car, which allowed him to re-join the race.
Results - 500 laps
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
1
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3h29m09.s
2
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
0.373s
3
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
3.100s
4
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3.527s
5
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
5.700s
6
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
6.173s
7
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
6.597s
8
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
7.160s
9
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
8.247s
10
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
8.370s
11
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
8.657s
12
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
10.274s
13
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
11.038s
14
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
11.501s
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
12.056s
16
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
12.419s
17
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
13.032s
18
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
13.405s
19
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
18.737s
20
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
1 Lap
21
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
1 Lap
22
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
1 Lap
23
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
1 Lap
24
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
2 Laps
25
Matt Crafton
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
5 Laps
26
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
5 Laps
27
B.J. McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
6 Laps
28
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
6 Laps
29
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
6 Laps
30
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6 Laps
31
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
12 Laps
32
Garrett Smithley
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
13 Laps
33
Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
Rear Gear
34
Timmy Hill
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
Transmission
35
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
Suspension
36
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
55 Laps
37
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
Accident
38
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
Accident
Playoff standings
Pos
Driver
Points
1
Martin Truex Jr.
4102
2
Denny Hamlin
4082
3
Kyle Busch
4075
4
Joey Logano
4072
5
Kevin Harvick
4058
6
Ryan Blaney
4057
7
Kyle Larson
4048
8
Chase Elliott
4028
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus