Truex takes dominant Martinsville NASCAR Cup win for JGR

Jake Nichol
Martin Truex Jr became the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to book his place in the title-deciding final race by dominating at Martinsville for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Truex, who led a crushing 464 laps out of 500, moved into the lead of the race at the 0.5-mile circuit after quick work from the JGR crew at an early caution pitstop allowed the #19 Toyota Camry driver to jump his team-mate, the polesitter Denny Hamlin.

Truex scooped all three stages, fending off a late charge from William Byron to ease to his seventh Cup win of the season and in doing so became the first driver to lockdown a place at the championship race at Homestead next month.

Byron, whose race engineer Chad Knauss has nine victories with former driver Jimmie Johnson at Martinsville, ran side-by-side with playoff hopeful Ryan Blaney for most of the race, finally passing by late-on with a forceful move at Turn 4.

Byron comfortably pulled away from the pack after the move with around 40 laps to go, and the Hendrick Motorsports driver went on to score the equal-best result of his career in the Camaro.

Despite sustaining damage to the rear of his Ford Mustang early-on after a collision in the pitlane with Johnson, Brad Keselowski - who fell out of playoff contention in the last race at Kansas - put on a late-race charge to third for Penske.

Keselowski muscled past Blaney with 20 laps to go, but was too far behind to make inroads into the Truex/Byron breakaway.

Hamlin finished fourth after squeezing reigning Cup champion Joey Logano into the wall on the pit straight, which gave Logano a flat tyre and sent him into a spin.

Although Logano was able to continue, and recover to take eighth, in the pitlane post-race, the two drivers exchanged words, which lead to a scuffle where they had to be pulled apart by team members.

Blaney came home fifth ahead of Kurt Busch, with Kevin Harvick producing a quiet afternoon for Stewart-Haas in seventh.

Harvick now sits 15 points beneath the cutoff bubble, with Logano currently currently occupying the final spot to advance to Homestead in championship contention.

Kyle Larson and Ryan Newman rounded out the top 10, as Kyle Busch suffered mid-race contact with Aric Almirola that ruined his race, and ended Almirola's event.

Almirola was unhappy with Busch regarding the incident, which all caused Johnson to retire, and suggested he would try to make it difficult for the 2015 champion to advance any further in the championship standings.

Busch was classified in 14th place, while Chase Elliott's hopes of making it through to Homestead as a title contender were dented when he suffered rear damage early-on and eventually finished 55 laps down after his Hendrick crew repaired the car, which allowed him to re-join the race.

Results - 500 laps

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

1

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3h29m09.s

2

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

0.373s

3

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

Ford

3.100s

4

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

3.527s

5

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

5.700s

6

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

6.173s

7

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

6.597s

8

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

7.160s

9

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

Chevrolet

8.247s

10

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

8.370s

11

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

8.657s

12

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

10.274s

13

Darrell Wallace Jr.

Richard Petty Motorsports

Chevrolet

11.038s

14

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

11.501s

15

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

Ford

12.056s

16

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

Toyota

12.419s

17

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

13.032s

18

Corey LaJoie

Go FAS Racing

Ford

13.405s

19

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

18.737s

20

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

1 Lap

21

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

1 Lap

22

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

1 Lap

23

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

1 Lap

24

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

Chevrolet

2 Laps

25

Matt Crafton

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

5 Laps

26

Landon Cassill

StarCom Racing

Chevrolet

5 Laps

27

B.J. McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

Chevrolet

6 Laps

28

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

6 Laps

29

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

6 Laps

30

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6 Laps

31

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

12 Laps

32

Garrett Smithley

Rick Ware Racing

Chevrolet

13 Laps

33

Reed Sorenson

Premium Motorsports

Chevrolet

Rear Gear

34

Timmy Hill

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

Transmission

35

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

Suspension

36

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

55 Laps

37

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

Ford

Accident

38

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

Accident

Playoff standings

Pos

Driver

Points

1

Martin Truex Jr.

4102

2

Denny Hamlin

4082

3

Kyle Busch

4075

4

Joey Logano

4072

5

Kevin Harvick

4058

6

Ryan Blaney

4057

7

Kyle Larson

4048

8

Chase Elliott

4028

