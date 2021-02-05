Truex Jr. on contract talks with Joe Gibbs Racing: 'Things have moved forward'

Martin Truex Jr. offered a brief update on Friday regarding his contract status, as the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season serves as the last year of his current deal with Joe Gibbs Racing.

While negotiations are ongoing, the 2017 champ continuing his driving duties in the No. 19 Toyota beyond this year appear to be trending in a positive direction.

“We have had talks and things have moved forward,” Truex Jr. said during his Daytona 500 Media Day availability.

On Feb. 1, the organization announced that Truex’s teammate, Denny Hamlin, signed a multi-year contract extension to remain at JGR. Hamlin’s longtime sponsor, FedEx, also agreed to a multi-year partnership with the No. 11 Toyota team.

In two seasons under the Joe Gibbs Racing banner, Truex has earned eight victories, 29 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes.