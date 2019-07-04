Truex fastest in final Cup practice; Keselowski and Byron tangle

Jim Utter
Motorsport

Truex led the way with an average lap speed of 206.936 mph in the final session – one of six drivers to post average lap speeds in excess of 206 mph.

Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin was second (206.738 mph) and Erik Jones was third (206.724 mph). Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Tifft rounded out the top-five.

About 28 minutes into the session, Byron was leading a small pack of cars on the track when Keselowski drove up behind him, hit him twice and sent Byron spinning off the track.

Byron was able to collect his No. 24 Chevrolet and prevent it from turning back up the track, but it did suffer significant damage to the right-rear. The team finally decided to move to a backup and he will have to start Saturday night’s race from the rear of the field.

Sending a message

In the garage after he finished practice, Keselowski said he was “sending a message.”

“I hate it for his team that they have to work on their car and so does ours but just trying to send a message that I’m not lifting,” he said. “I’m tired of getting wrecked at plate tracks. I’ve been wrecked out of four of the last five races quite honestly because I’ve let people pull moves on me like that.

“They’re all watching now.”

Asked for his take after the incident, Byron said, “I mean it’s practice, you know I get it but I don’t think that was really necessary to turn us there. … I really expect that, that’s alright. It’s not like I changed four lanes down the backstretch and blocked him. I was just kind of holding my lane and he just used his run to drive into my left rear. That’s alright at least I saved it.”

Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Parker Kligerman, Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric and Ty Dillon.

Kyle Busch was fastest in Thursday’s first practice session.

1

19

United States
United States

 Martin Truex Jr. 

 

Toyota

17

43.703

 

 

205.936

2

11

United States
United States

 Denny Hamlin 

 

Toyota

25

43.745

0.042

0.042

205.738

3

20

United States
United States

 Erik Jones 

 

Toyota

15

43.748

0.045

0.003

205.724

4

95

United States
United States

 Matt DiBenedetto 

 

Toyota

30

43.821

0.118

0.073

205.381

5

36

United States
United States

 Matt Tifft 

 

Ford

21

43.840

0.137

0.019

205.292

6

96

United States
United States

 Parker Kligerman 

 

Toyota

11

43.859

0.156

0.019

205.203

7

14

United States
United States

 Clint Bowyer 

 

Ford

19

44.042

0.339

0.183

204.350

8

43

United States
United States

 Darrell Wallace Jr. 

 

Chevrolet

27

44.121

0.418

0.079

203.984

9

8

United States
United States

 Daniel Hemric 

 

Chevrolet

23

44.317

0.614

0.196

203.082

10

13

United States
United States

 Ty Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

30

44.362

0.659

0.045

202.876

11

47

United States
United States

 Ryan Preece 

 

Chevrolet

20

44.389

0.686

0.027

202.753

12

37

United States
United States

 Chris Buescher 

 

Chevrolet

24

44.458

0.755

0.069

202.438

13

48

United States
United States

 Jimmie Johnson 

 

Chevrolet

27

44.472

0.769

0.014

202.375

14

3

United States
United States

 Austin Dillon 

 

Chevrolet

23

44.476

0.773

0.004

202.356

15

42

United States
United States

 Kyle Larson 

 

Chevrolet

27

44.483

0.780

0.007

202.324

16

9

United States
United States

 Chase Elliott 

 

Chevrolet

26

44.489

0.786

0.006

202.297

17

24

United States
United States

 William Byron 

 

Chevrolet

29

44.496

0.793

0.007

202.265

18

1

United States
United States

 Kurt Busch 

 

Chevrolet

33

44.500

0.797

0.004

202.247

19

32

United States
United States

 Corey Lajoie 

 

Ford

11

44.524

0.821

0.024

202.138

20

22

United States
United States

 Joey Logano 

 

Ford

31

44.531

0.828

0.007

202.106

21

38

United States
United States

 David Ragan 

 

Ford

28

44.537

0.834

0.006

202.079

22

88

United States
United States

 Alex Bowman 

 

Chevrolet

22

44.574

0.871

0.037

201.911

23

62

United States
United States

 Brendan Gaughan 

 

Chevrolet

17

45.143

1.440

0.569

199.366

24

52

United States
United States

 J.J. Yeley 

 

Ford

4

45.199

1.496

0.056

199.119

25

12

United States
United States

 Ryan Blaney 

 

Ford

14

45.308

1.605

0.109

198.640

26

41

Mexico
Mexico

 Daniel Suarez 

 

Ford

17

45.313

1.610

0.005

198.618

27

21

United States
United States

 Paul Menard 

 

Ford

22

45.334

1.631

0.021

198.526

28

10

United States
United States

 Aric Almirola 

 

Ford

17

45.368

1.665

0.034

198.378

29

4

United States
United States

 Kevin Harvick 

 

Ford

9

45.618

1.915

0.250

197.291

30

34

United States
United States

 Michael McDowell 

 

Ford

15

45.702

1.999

0.084

196.928

31

17

United States
United States

 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

 

Ford

13

45.837

2.134

0.135

196.348

32

2

United States
United States

 Brad Keselowski 

 

Ford

13

45.988

2.285

0.151

195.703

33

00

United States
United States

 Landon Cassill 

 

Chevrolet

10

46.074

2.371

0.086

195.338

34

51

United States
United States

 B.J. McLeod 

 

Ford

8

46.090

2.387

0.016

195.270

35

18

United States
United States

 Kyle Busch 

 

Toyota

5

47.153

3.450

1.063

190.868

36

6

United States
United States

 Ryan Newman 

 

Ford

8

47.373

3.670

0.220

189.982

37

15

United States
United States

 Quin Houff 

 

Chevrolet

4

47.475

3.772

0.102

189.573

38

77

United States
United States

 Justin Haley 

 

Chevrolet

11

49.251

5.548

1.776

182.737

39

53

United States
United States

 Joey Gase 

 

Chevrolet

6

49.665

5.962

0.414

181.214

