Truex fastest in final Cup practice; Keselowski and Byron tangle
Truex led the way with an average lap speed of 206.936 mph in the final session – one of six drivers to post average lap speeds in excess of 206 mph.
Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin was second (206.738 mph) and Erik Jones was third (206.724 mph). Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Tifft rounded out the top-five.
About 28 minutes into the session, Byron was leading a small pack of cars on the track when Keselowski drove up behind him, hit him twice and sent Byron spinning off the track.
Byron was able to collect his No. 24 Chevrolet and prevent it from turning back up the track, but it did suffer significant damage to the right-rear. The team finally decided to move to a backup and he will have to start Saturday night’s race from the rear of the field.
Sending a message
In the garage after he finished practice, Keselowski said he was “sending a message.”
“I hate it for his team that they have to work on their car and so does ours but just trying to send a message that I’m not lifting,” he said. “I’m tired of getting wrecked at plate tracks. I’ve been wrecked out of four of the last five races quite honestly because I’ve let people pull moves on me like that.
“They’re all watching now.”
Good save, @WilliamByron! pic.twitter.com/vjoO8GKdPF
— NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 4, 2019
Asked for his take after the incident, Byron said, “I mean it’s practice, you know I get it but I don’t think that was really necessary to turn us there. … I really expect that, that’s alright. It’s not like I changed four lanes down the backstretch and blocked him. I was just kind of holding my lane and he just used his run to drive into my left rear. That’s alright at least I saved it.”
Rounding out the top-10 in practice were Parker Kligerman, Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric and Ty Dillon.
Kyle Busch was fastest in Thursday’s first practice session.
1
19
Toyota
17
43.703
205.936
2
11
Toyota
25
43.745
0.042
0.042
205.738
3
20
Toyota
15
43.748
0.045
0.003
205.724
4
95
Toyota
30
43.821
0.118
0.073
205.381
5
36
Ford
21
43.840
0.137
0.019
205.292
6
96
Toyota
11
43.859
0.156
0.019
205.203
7
14
Ford
19
44.042
0.339
0.183
204.350
8
43
Chevrolet
27
44.121
0.418
0.079
203.984
9
8
Chevrolet
23
44.317
0.614
0.196
203.082
10
13
Chevrolet
30
44.362
0.659
0.045
202.876
11
47
Chevrolet
20
44.389
0.686
0.027
202.753
12
37
Chevrolet
24
44.458
0.755
0.069
202.438
13
48
Chevrolet
27
44.472
0.769
0.014
202.375
14
3
Chevrolet
23
44.476
0.773
0.004
202.356
15
42
Chevrolet
27
44.483
0.780
0.007
202.324
16
9
Chevrolet
26
44.489
0.786
0.006
202.297
17
24
Chevrolet
29
44.496
0.793
0.007
202.265
18
1
Chevrolet
33
44.500
0.797
0.004
202.247
19
32
Ford
11
44.524
0.821
0.024
202.138
20
22
Ford
31
44.531
0.828
0.007
202.106
21
38
Ford
28
44.537
0.834
0.006
202.079
22
88
Chevrolet
22
44.574
0.871
0.037
201.911
23
62
Chevrolet
17
45.143
1.440
0.569
199.366
24
52
Ford
4
45.199
1.496
0.056
199.119
25
12
Ford
14
45.308
1.605
0.109
198.640
26
41
Ford
17
45.313
1.610
0.005
198.618
27
21
Ford
22
45.334
1.631
0.021
198.526
28
10
Ford
17
45.368
1.665
0.034
198.378
29
4
Ford
9
45.618
1.915
0.250
197.291
30
34
Ford
15
45.702
1.999
0.084
196.928
31
17
Ford
13
45.837
2.134
0.135
196.348
32
2
Ford
13
45.988
2.285
0.151
195.703
33
00
Chevrolet
10
46.074
2.371
0.086
195.338
34
51
Ford
8
46.090
2.387
0.016
195.270
35
18
Toyota
5
47.153
3.450
1.063
190.868
36
6
Ford
8
47.373
3.670
0.220
189.982
37
15
Chevrolet
4
47.475
3.772
0.102
189.573
38
77
Chevrolet
11
49.251
5.548
1.776
182.737
39
53
Chevrolet
6
49.665
5.962
0.414
181.214