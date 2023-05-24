True to his word, All-Pro defender Micah Parsons returns to Dallas Cowboys for OTAs

True to his word, two-time All-Pro Micah Parsons is back with the Dallas Cowboys for OTA practices.

Parsons did not join the Cowboys when they officially started the voluntary offseason program in April.

He opted to work out separately with a trainer in Austin with the goal of bulking up and adding weight.

Parsons promised he would be back with the Cowboys when the started doing on-field team work so he was present and accounted for when the team began OTA practices on Tuesday.

There are no pads or live contact drills during OTAs but the Cowboys are able compete offense vs. defense with 7-on-7, 7-on-9, and 11-on-11 drills.

Organized team activities start with six practices on May 23-25, May 30-June 1 with minicamp slated to be held June 6-8.

The OTAs are only open to media one day a week, Thursday, May 25 and Thursday, June 1.

So Thursday will offer the first chance to look at a new bulked up Parsons and a get glimpse of his role on the Cowboys defense in 2023.

He intimated that he would spend more time at defense end, which was why he needed to bulk up and add weight.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn said Parsons will remain a pass-rushing linebacker for the Cowboys.

Parsons spent roughly 80 percent of his snaps at defensive end last season.