True freshman redshirt watch | Texas Tech football Q&A

The Texas Tech football team steadied itself Saturday, using a strong second half to put away Houston 49-28 in a Big 12 game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Each week, we do a question-and-answer session with readers.

Let's get to some questions.

Q: Where does Texas Tech stand on redshirting or not redshirting some of the true freshman?

DW: First, the obligatory mention that a player who's not previously redshirted can do so by playing in no more than four games in a season. Tech coach Joey McGuire has said since the end of spring that star safety Brenden Jordan and inside linebacker Mike Dingle were unlikely to redshirt, and Jordan is already past the four-game limit.

Free safety Chapman Lewis and boundary safety Jordan Sanford are now at the four-game maximum, so it'll be interesting to see what's decided on those two. If starting free safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has to miss a game for injury, the decision on Lewis could be made for the Red Raiders. I tend to think Lewis is not going to redshirt anyway, given that he's been a second-team player for months and is on kickoff coverage as well. In the latter role, he made a tackle at the 13-yard line Saturday.

Sanford is listed co-No. 2 behind Tyler Owens. Can someone else back up that spot? Bralyn Lux started the Tarleton State game there when Owens was out with a strained quadriceps, but Lux is a regular in the cornerbacks rotation. Another possibility: Joseph Plunk, a walk-on made good who coaches have always loved for his savvy.

The other freshman to monitor is defensive end Dylan Spencer. McGuire and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter have raved about how tough and physical Spencer plays, beyond what's typical from a true freshman. He got into his second game Saturday.

My sense is coaches could go either way on Spencer and still have some time to decide.

Q: Can we get an update on the injuries?

DW: Wide receiver Jordan Brown and inside linebacker Jesiah Pierre missed Saturday's game. Tech coach Joey McGuire said Pierre will be back this week when the Red Raiders play Baylor in Waco.

Last week in practice, Brown aggravated a hip on which he'd previously had surgery. He's not expected to be down long-term, McGuire said, but will have another MRI this week to see how his recovery is going.

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson missed about the last three quarters Saturday with what McGuire described as back stiffness or back spasms. We should find out more on him this week.

Loic Fouonji, playing in Brown's spot, caught a 25-yard touchdown pass. Pierre's absence further depleted an inside linebacker corps that, in the first month, lost starter Jacob Rodriguez for the first half of the season and rotation players Trent Low and Wesley Smith for the year. True freshman Mike Dingle started, but the depth is diminished enough that Bryce Ramirez moved from boundary defensive end to boundary inside linebacker and played a lot in the second half.

When Taylor-Demerson went down, you got an early look at 2024. True freshman Chapman Lewis has been Taylor-Demerson's backup since spring, and he wound up playing nearly a full game.

It looked like some of the inexperience at those positions cost the Red Raiders on Donovan Smith's 49-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Manjack in the second quarter.

Q: [The last two questions came in late last week.] Why is the offensive line so bad?

DW: Rusty Staats played center at Western Kentucky and is the center for the Red Raiders. He's the only one of Tech's first five starting in the same position he started last year. Cole Spencer had never played guard before this season, Dennis Wilburn moved from center to guard to make room for Staats, and tackles Caleb Rogers and Monroe Mills switched sides.

No continuity. The Red Raiders' 13 sacks allowed are tied for most in the Big 12. On the positive side, Tahj Brooks has topped 100 yards rushing three Saturdays in a row, and Cam'Ron Valdez gave them a second 100-yard rusher Saturday. The linemen get their share of credit for that, too.

Q: Why can’t they complete passes over the middle? Why no screen game to running back?

DW: I was asked a similar question after a game earlier in the season regarding passes over the middle. When I charted the game, there was near-equal distribution on throws to the left, to the right and to the middle. Maybe some of the passes over the middle aren't sticking out to people watching, but I'll try to do some more charting.

As for why Tech doesn't use many screens to running backs, I suspect coaches think they're not well-suited to run those screens or simply better at other stuff.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: True freshman redshirt watch | Texas Tech football Q&A