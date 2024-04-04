True freshman LSU cornerback PJ Woodland reportedly pushing for first-team reps in spring camp

Freshman cornerback PJ Woodland was not one of the most heralded prospects in LSU’s 2024 signing class, but the early enrollee is quickly turning heads at spring practice.

The Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native was just a three-star recruit and ranked outside the top 500 nationally, yet he may compete for early reps this season as he’s been spotted running with the first team opposite Ashton Stamps at cornerback, according to On3’s Matthew Brune.

“Competitiveness. PJ Woodland is a competitor,” new defensive coordinator Blake Baker said, per Brune. “ He’s feisty, he’s physical, and he can run. More than anything, for a freshman, we’ve thrown him out there with the ones some and thrown him out there against our top receivers and he competes. That’s where it starts, but he has the physical tools. He has long levers, he’s physical and he can run, so I’ve been impressed with him. It wasn’t easy. Those first three days before spring break I guarantee you he was saying ‘what in the world did I do coming here early?’ but he’s been really impressive these last few days.”

Woodland has reportedly shined in Baker’s new, more aggressive defensive scheme, which will ask cornerbacks to be a lot more physical and play more press. With a 5-foot-11, 160-pound frame, that may be difficult for him early on, but it seems he’s made an impression on the new defensive staff, particularly Baker and cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond, who returned to LSU after spending the previous two years at Florida.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire