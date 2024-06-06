“It’s true” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Chelsea transfer rumour this summer

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has spoken on one Chelsea transfer rumour for this summer and he has actually confirmed that it is true.

There will be plenty of transfer rumours going around this summer as we enter another long window where clubs will be looking to strengthen what they’ve already got in their ranks, and move some players in order to free up squad space and balance the financial books.

Romano is the transfer expert and the go-to source of transfer news during these moments, and he has confirmed the latest Chelsea transfer link today.

The Blues are keen on Pedro Lima

Pedro Lima – the latest rising star from Brazil

The Italian reporter confirms Chelsea’s interest in right back Pedro Lima.

He said: “It’s true that Chelsea like Pedro Lima and I can confirm that there has been contact with his camp, but we’re still waiting to see how things will develop in the next weeks. There are also other clubs interested in both England and Spain.”

Lima is a 17-year-old Brazilian youth international who plays for Sport Recife in second tier of the Brazilian league. But he is a player who is attracting plenty of interest and starting to be spoken about in the world of football as a top up and coming full back in the game.

We are starting to hear his name mentioned more and more and it looks like he is soon set to be making his first big career move to a much larger club.

Chelsea, as we keep hearing, are snapping up many of the top talents from around the world and they have especially been looking in South America for these future stars as part of their buying young before they get too expensive strategy in recruitment.

Lima might look at the fact that both Reece James and Malo Gusto are still young players and are currently blocking the right back route at the moment though.