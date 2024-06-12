It’s true: Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is ‘perspicacious’

As the media assembled for the final availability of the offseason Tuesday, they were unexpectedly provided a vocabulary lesson from Arizona Cardinals second-year wide receiver Michael Wilson.

Asked several questions about the addition of rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Wilson was effusive in his praise for the fourth overall choice in the draft.

When asked what stood out after being with him up close on a daily basis, Wilson said, “He was bigger than I thought when I saw him and he’s just a really, really good dude. I’m not just saying that because I’m up here; because I have to say that. I genuinely am saying that because he truly is a good person and he’s humble. For someone to have accomplished the things that he’s accomplished, you wouldn’t know that just in a regular conversation with him. I think that’s always special when someone’s grounded and very humble despite having accomplished so much.”

And your expectations for the rookie? Here’s where Wilson dug deep into his dictionary, saying, “I would anticipate him to continue his college production to the NFL, barring injury. He really hadn’t had any busts in the playbook and I think he’s very perspicacious and always seeking information and very self-aware. With that attitude, combined with having elite traits that you can’t teach and a great natural feel for the position, I truly think the sky’s the limit for him.”

There it was: perspicacious. Wilson said it so matter-of-factly that no one asked a follow-up until he was leaving the media area and told a couple reporters the definition, which, of course, matched what anyone can find in a Google search:

“Of acute mental vision or discernment,” or, “Having a ready insight into and understanding things.” He also could have been describing himself.

The fun came when Harrison followed Wilson in the media room and was told the word his teammate used.

Admitting he didn’t know what it means, Harrison said, “That’s that Stanford education.” He then added that now knowing Wilson, “Whatever that means, it’s awesome.”

All of us in the media would welcome being considered perspicacious.

