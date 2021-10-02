Trucks hit the track at Talladega for the NASCAR Playoffs
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the track on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Playoffs.
The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hits the track on Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway for the NASCAR Playoffs.
Grant Enfinger will return to GMS Racing and drive its No. 23 entry full-time in the Truck Series for the next two seasons.
Multiple trucks including playoff driver Zane Smith are collected in a big wreck late at Talladega Superspeedway in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.
Denny Hamlin is already through to the third round of NASCAR's playoffs with nothing to worry about at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR's challenging second round of the playoffs — three wildly different circuits — moves Sunday to the behemoth 2.66-mile Alabama superspeedway where luck is as important as skill. The white-knuckled race falls between Las Vegas, a traditional 1.5-mile speedway where Hamlin won last week, and the twists and turns of the hybrid oval/road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway next week.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series waves the green flag at Talladega Superspeedway for the second Round of 12 playoff race.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue Sunday with a critical second round race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Here's what you need to know.
Matt Crafton frustrated with John Hunter Nemechek after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Tate Fogleman gets his first career win in crazy NASCAR Overtime finish in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway.
Boston and New York face the same prospect on the last day of the regular season: win and face each other Tuesday in the AL wild-card game.
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 5
Talladega results: Here is how the field finished behind Brandon Brown in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega and the driver points.
The Yankees had a chance to clinch one of the two American League Wild Card spots on Saturday, but things certainly didn’t go to plan as the Tampa Bay Rays came away with a 12-2 blowout win in the Bronx.
Padraig Harrington was forced into a pairings change on the eve of the all-important opening session of last week’s Ryder Cup because of “ball issues” with some of the players.
Brandon Brown celebrated his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win Saturday at Talladega with his father after a journey they started nearly 20 years ago.
What will the USA TODAY Coaches Poll power by USA TODAY look like? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 5.
The referees had a lot of "questionable" calls in Oregon's loss to Stanford, causing Twitter and social media to go crazy.
The San Francisco Giants lost to the San Diego Padres, missing a chance to capture the NL West title. The Dodgers need to win Saturday to stay in the race.
There were several truly dominant performances in Week 5. How did it shake things up in the latest power rankings?
Paul Riley has denied the claims made against him by two former players
Cleveland vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3
Cincinnati's upset victory over Notre Dame might have been the greatest victory in Luke Fickell's career, but it probably won't make him a match for USC.