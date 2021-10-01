Trucks: Grant Enfinger lands full-time ride with GMS Racing for 2022, 2023

GMS Racing announced Friday that Grant Enfinger will drive its No. 23 Chevrolet full-time for the 2022 and 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons.

In a team release, GMS said that Enfinger will carry primary sponsorship from his longtime supporter, Champion Power Equipment, for the majority of the next two seasons.

Enfinger previously competed for GMS Racing in both the ARCA Menards Series (2014, 2015) and in the Trucks (2016).

With GMS, he won the 2015 ARCA championship and claimed his first career Truck victory in 2016 at Talladega Superspeedway.

“It’s an honor to be coming back to GMS Racing, the place where I was able to jump start my career in NASCAR,” Enfinger said in a team release. “Together, GMS Racing and I saw a tremendous amount of success – winning races and championships – and I’m ready to pick up where we left off.”

“It’s so great to know where I’m going to be for the next couple of years, as I’m used to finding out around January each season. To have this deal signed this early ahead of the season is huge for me personally and career-wise, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Enfinger won the Trucks’ 2019 regular season championship and made the 2020 Truck Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway. He finished 13th in last year’s title race, which put him fourth in the final standings.

A lack of funding reduced Enfinger’s ride at ThorSport Racing to part-time for this season. However, he has supplemented that with a second part-time ride for CR7 Motorsports.

With the two teams, he’s run all but one of the 19 Truck races so far. He’s earned six top-five and 11 top-10 finishes (best: second, Bristol, with ThorSport).

Chase Purdy has driven GMS Racing’s No. 23 entry this season, but has struggled in his rookie campaign. He has earned just one top-10 finish (sixth, World Wide Technology Raceway) and suffered five DNFs.

