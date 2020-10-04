Truck Sticked: Cowboys ran past, over, through by Browns 49-38

The Dallas Cowboys set a COIVD-19 attendance record with over 25,000 fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium in Week 4. Unfortunately, security nor protocols kept the Cleveland Browns and their 53-man roster from coming into the arena. They may have been searched, they may have had to go through metal detectors, but they certainly couldn’t have had their temperatures taken because their offense was so red hot they seared the Cowboys at every turn once the whistle blew.

The Cowboys came into the game hoping to find firm footing in order to plant themselves and head in the right direction after a rough first quarter of the schedule. Instead, they found themselves walking through a bed of hot coals known as the Browns rushing attack. Dallas’ porous defense is short handed, but at some point players need to step up and defend their turf. Sunday was not that day as Cleveland racked up over 300 yards on the ground to race out to a 41-14 lead, and a final score of 49-38.

The Browns opened up the scoring with a trick play, a WR pass from Jarvis Landry to noted Cowboys foil Odell Beckham, but the Cowboys had answers, at least early in the contest. A big play over the middle to CeeDee Lamb and a needle-threading laser to Amari Cooper had Dak Prescott ending the first quarter on fire, going 10-for-11 with the two scores and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

It was all downhill from there.

Despite losing star running back Nick Chubb to a knee injury, Bill Callahan’s offensive line was the star of the game, opening up lanes for Kareem Hunt, Dontrell Hilliard and D’Ernest Johnson. The backups – and it’s unfair to call Hunt a backup – but the backups tormented the much maligned Dallas defense repeatedly gaining chunk yards at every opportunity.

Dallas’ offense attempted to mount a comeback, scoring 24 points to open the fourth quarter as Prescott moved towards a 500-yard passing day. But in the end, an end around to Beckham padded the score and a final interception near the goal line ruined any thought of another onside kick miracle.

Dallas falls to 1-3 on the season, with that watermelon kick being their only victory. The coming week will be filled with a lot of hand wringing and mean spirited questions, but that is what this club, head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff deserve.