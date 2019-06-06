Truck Series practice report from Texas

Johnny Sauter posted the fastest lap in Thursday’s second Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sauter had a top lap of 184.168 mph. He was followed by Grant Enfinger (183.667 mph), Sheldon Creed (183.045), Matt Crafton (182.266) and Todd Gilliland (182.094).

Stewart Friesen, who finished second at Texas in March, crashed late in the session. He was 11th on the speed chart with a top lap of 181.519 mph.

What remains of the Stewart Friesen truck. pic.twitter.com/R1pG9NhE23 — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) June 6, 2019





Session 1

Ben Rhodes turned the fastest lap (180.681 mph) in the first Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice Thursday at Texas Motor Speedway.

ThorSport Racing teammate Johnny Sauter was second, followed by Grant Enfinger, Sheldon Creed and Brett Moffitt.

Ross Chastain, who switched to earning 2019 truck points this week and became eligible for the race, was 10th fastest.

Click here for speeds from the first truck practice Thursday at Texas.

The second truck practice is at 5:05 p.m. ET, and the final session is at 7 p.m. ET. Check back for more speeds.

NASCAR also announced Thursday afternoon that the No. 45 Chevrolet of Kyle Benjamin will be held out of the final 30 minutes in the last practice for an unapproved splitter during inspection.

Qualifying is Friday at 5:35 p.m. ET (click here for the order), followed by the race at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.