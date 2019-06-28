Truck Series practice report from Chicagoland Speedway

Matt Crafton will start at the back of the field in Friday’s Gander Outdoors Truck Series race after his team made an engine change during Thursday’s final practice session at Chicagoland Speedway.

Anthony Alfredo was the fastest in the final practice session with a lap of 176.453 mph. He was followed by Johnny Sauter (176.447 mph), Austin Hill (176.108), Brett Moffitt (175.541) and Sheldon Creed (175.375).

Click here for final practice results

Grant Enfinger ran the most laps in the session at 49. He was ninth on the speed chart with a top lap of 175.154 mph.

.@Matt_Crafton will not make it out this practice session due to an engine change. #NASCAR — ThorSport Racing (@ThorSportRacing) June 27, 2019





Practice 2

Anthony Alfredo topped the speed chart in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series’ second of three practice sessions Thursday at Chicagoland Speedway.

Alfredo posted a top speed of 176.269 mph around the 1.5-mile track.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (176.005 mph), Grant Enfinger (175.810), Sheldon Creed (175.781) and Dylan Lupton (175.012).

Moffitt is the only driver who was in the top five for the first two practice sessions.

Brandon Jones and Ben Rhodes recorded the most laps in the sessions with 40 each.

Rhodes had the best 10-lap average at 170.563 mph.

Click here for the practice report.

The remaining practice session is scheduled for 6:35 – 7:25 p.m. ET.

First practice

Brandon Jones was fastest in the first practice session.

Jones, who posted a top speed of 175.678 mph, led a Kyle Busch Motorsports’ sweep of the top three spots.

He was followed by Harrison Burton (175.160 mph) and Todd Gilliland (174.357).

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt (174.216) and Anthony Alfredo (173.149).

Gateway winner Ross Chastain was 12th on the speed chart (172.238).

Sheldon Creed, who was seventh on the speed chart, recorded the most laps with 33.

Click here for the speed chart.