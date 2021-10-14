Truck Series: John Hunter Nemechek returning to Kyle Busch Motorsports in 2022

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Thursday that John Hunter Nemechek will return to the organization next season.

Additionally, crew chief Eric Phillips will continue to work with Nemechek and KBM’s No. 4 team in 2022.

Nemechek joined KBM this past offseason after completing his rookie Cup Series season with Front Row Motorsports in 2020. He had a quiet campaign in Front Row’s No. 38 entry, earning just three top-10 finishes.

During his return season in the Truck Series, Nemechek has earned a series-best five victories and the regular season championship.

Now, he’s one race away from making the Truck Series’ Championship 4. He leads the Truck playoff Round of 8 with a 36-point cushion above the cutline ahead of an Oct. 30 elimination race at Martinsville Speedway.

“I came to Kyle Busch Motorsports because it was an opportunity to get back to Victory Lane – I accomplished my goal of being here for wins and I’m excited to be coming back for more next year,” Nemechek said in a release.

“…We have some unfinished business left trying to bring the championship trophy home to KBM this year and then we’ll go to work on the brand new 2022 Tundra so that we can compete for more wins and another championship next year.”

Team owner Kyle Busch stated: “It’s been refreshing to see John Hunter get the No. 4 Tundra back out front leading laps, winning races and competing for a championship this year like it had in the past and it’s important for us that we are able to keep him in that seat for another season.

“In addition to the accomplishments of the No. 4 team this season, the efforts that John Hunter and Eric have put in behind the scenes have helped keep that winning edge of performance in our whole program. I’m pumped to have the both of them back leading the charge at KBM as we roll out the new 2022 Tundra TRD Pro’s next season to continue our winning ways!”

