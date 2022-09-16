Truck Series goes green for Round of 8 opener at Bristol
Led by Derek Kraus, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series takes the green flag at Bristol Motor Speedway for the UNOH 200.
Listen to Ty Majeski react to securing his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career win at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Derek Kraus won the pole position Thursday afternoon for Thursday night's Camping World Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Ty Majeski downplayed his final run in Thursday night‘s UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway as “just another restart.” In reality, it was the most important moment to date in Majeski‘s hardscrabble career. Streaking away from Zane Smith after a restart with 12 laps left in the NASCAR Camping World Truck […]
Kyle Busch will seek to advance to the second round of the playoffs Saturday at Bristol. Here's the weekend schedule.
