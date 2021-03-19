Truck Series driver Kris Wright tests positive for COVID-19

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team Young’s Motorsports announced Friday morning that Kris Wright has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not compete Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Josh Berry has been named as Wright’s substitute in the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

Berry will also compete in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race that follows the Truck race, driving the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro for JR Motorsports.

Wright has made two Truck starts in Young’s No. 02 entry this season, finishing 12th in the season opener on the Daytona oval and 25th at Las Vegas.

He also made his Xfinity debut this season on the Daytona road course, finishing 18th for Sam Hunt Racing.

Berry has made only one Truck start in his career. He finished 13th at Chicagoland Speedway in Sept. 2016.

Hate the circumstances for Kris, but thankful that @youngsmtrsports thought about me for this opportunity. Should be a lot fun! Thank you @kriswrightraces @TylerYoung02 @LorinRanier https://t.co/eWUajm8y8e — Josh Berry (@joshberry) March 19, 2021

