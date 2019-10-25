Final truck practice report from Martinsville

FINAL PRACTICE:

Todd Gilliland was fastest in the final NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series practice Friday afternoon at Martinsville Speedway.

Driving the No. 4 Toyota Tundra, Gilliland laid down a speed of 95.694 mph in the 50-minute session.

Harrison Burton was second-fastest at 95.247 mph, followed by defending Truck Series champ Brett Moffitt (95.170 mph), Johnny Sauter (95.141 mph) and rookie Sam Mayer (95.036 mph).

Only 30 trucks took to the track for the session.

Click here for the final practice results.

FIRST PRACTICE:

Less than a week after winning the ARCA Menards Series championship, Christian Eckes hopped into a NASCAR Gander Outdoor Series truck Friday and was fastest in the first of two practice sessions at Martinsville Speedway.

Christian Eckes (Getty Images)

Piloting the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra, Eckes covered the .526-mile bullring – the shortest track on the NASCAR circuit – at a speed of 95.391 mph. He was followed by Ross Chastain (94.661 mph), Sheldon Creed (94.477 mph), Ben Rhodes (94.449) and Todd Gilliland (94.402.

A total of 31 trucks took to the track for the session.

Click here for first practice results.

The second Truck practice will be held from 2:05 to 2:55 p.m. ET this afternoon. Qualifying (10:05 a.m. ET) and the NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 race (1:30 p.m. ET) will be Saturday.

In a special rookie practice held before the first full-field practice, Sam Mayer was the fastest (93.604 mph) of the five rookies that took part.

Tanner Gray, who won the NHRA Pro Stock championship last year, was second-fastest (92.969 mph), followed by Codie Rohrbaugh (92.751 mph), Danny Bohn (92.466 mph) and Natalie Decker (90.833 mph).

The NASCAR Cup Series does not get on track until Saturday for two practices and qualifying. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is off this weekend.

Follow @JerryBonkowski