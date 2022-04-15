BRISTOL, Tenn. – Joey Logano posted the fastest lap in the final practice session Friday for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Logano’s top lap was 91.006 mph.

Stewart Friesen posted the fastest lap in the first practice session at 92.932 mph. That was the fastest lap of the two sessions.

Ben Rhodes ranked second on the speed chart in both practices Friday.

“I enjoy the dirt at Bristol, more than the concrete,” Rhodes said.

During the final session, a crash collected Kaz Grala, Austin Dillon and Jack Wood. The incident started when Wood spun. Dillon was seeking to drive by on the outside and was hit from behind by Grala’s truck.

Hailie Deegan hit the wall and had to go to a backup in the first practice session.

The Truck Series has its qualifying races Saturday and its main event Saturday night.

Read more about NASCAR

Bristol Dirt Cup practice: Tyler Reddick posts fastest lap in opening session Cup heat race lineups at Bristol Truck heat race lineups at Bristol

Truck practice report at Bristol originally appeared on NBCSports.com