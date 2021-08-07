Truck overturns, closing Interstate 70 westbound at New Stanton

Aug. 7—The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in the vicinity of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange in New Stanton after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday morning.

The rig overturned on the off-ramp from the turnpike to I-70 shortly before 10 a.m., according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher.

New Stanton firefighters responded.

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries in the crash.

