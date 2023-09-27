Truck Home Shakes as Storm Agnes Unleashes Strong Winds in Southern Ireland

Storm Agnes was set to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to Ireland and the UK on Wednesday, September 27, prompting widespread weather alerts.

Footage here shows how the winds rocked the truck home that Facebook user Journey Takes a Trip is living in during a months-long tour around the coasts of Ireland and Great Britain.

“It’s the view of the storm at Reenroe Beach just off the Ring of Kerry as seen from our 7.5-ton truck home,” the owner of the vehicle told Storyful. “We set off in April and haven’t encountered winds like this since we were on the west coast of Scotland.” Credit: Journey Takes a Trip via Storyful