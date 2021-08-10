Truck crash injures driver, sparks fire on Hwy 101 near Buellton

Aug. 9—A truck driver suffered major injuries Friday afternoon in a crash that sparked a fire and shut down one lane of traffic on Highway 101 near Buellton, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 63-year-old Port Hueneme man, who was not identified, was driving a 2012 Kenworth flatbed southbound on the highway at an unknown speed around 2:40 p.m. when the front of his truck struck the rear of a 2017 Freightliner rig being driven by Paul Michael Davis, 31, of Alta Loma, the CHP said.

The impact, just south of Jonata Park Road, sent the Kenworth off the west side of the highway, where it caught fire, according to the CHP report.

The Kenworth driver was removed from the cab before it became fully engulfed in flames, but he was seriously injured and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment. Davis was not injured, the CHP said.

Meanwhile, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire that had spread to an area of grass about 50 feet square, department spokesman Capt. Daniel Bertucelli said.

The right lane of the highway was closed until the flames were under control.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, and it's not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor, according to the report, but the CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Officer Green in the Buellton Area Office at 805-688-5551.