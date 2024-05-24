Truck chief Chris Showalter to work 700th series race at Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. — The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will celebrate a milestone Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway to kick off a full Memorial Day weekend of action. The series will take the green flag for the 700th time in its history and, with that, one individual will also complete the same milestone.

Chris Showalter is currently serving as the truck chief for the No. 2 Chevrolet piloted by Nick Sanchez at REV Racing and has been working in the Truck Series since its inaugural race at Phoenix Raceway in 1995.

“If I could‘ve told you 30 years ago that I would still be doing this, I would‘ve called you crazy,” Showalter said. “It‘s just a testament to all of the great race teams that I have been with and all of the people that I have surrounded myself with that keep me coming back every week. The Truck Series has always been a big family to me.”

This race is special for a number of reasons, but it also happens on Showalter’s birthday.

“I sat outside last night as it was raining, thinking about how I was going to be able to handle today and I‘ve done pretty well so far because I‘m a pretty emotional person,” Showalter said. “The family, I believe, is going to show up; they haven‘t said a word, so that means they‘re coming. The (No. 2) guys haven‘t said a whole lot, too, so I‘m sure there‘s a big surprise coming. I‘m sure I‘ll be in tears here in a little bit.”

Even more impressive than a career spanning almost three decades is that Showalter –nicknamed “Showie” by his peers —- has never missed a race in the series.

Showalter began his career with Liberty Racing with driver Butch Miller during that ‘95 season and quickly excelled in his role. He then made the move to ThorSport Racing for one year before making the move to Joe Gibbs Racing with drivers J.D. and Coy Gibbs.

Joining REV Racing for Nick Sanchez is the latest step in a career full of milestones for Showalter, becoming the truck chief for the No. 2 during Sanchez’s rookie campaign. Throughout the past two years, the team has shared seven top fives and 19 top 10s with seven pole awards. The team also celebrated a win in the season-opening race at Daytona to start the 2024 season.

“It was great starting off the season with a win,” Sanchez said. “More importantly, it was a testament to how hard the team works to bring the best truck each week to the track. I am extremely lucky to work with and rely on Showie and the guys. His knowledge is vast and his experience is extremely beneficial to our race success. Cheers to 700 on a day that also happens to be his birthday. We are hopeful to celebrate in Victory Lane.”